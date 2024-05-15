Here's What Makes A Black Manhattan Different From The Classic Drink

The classic rye Manhattan cocktail is a drink that exudes class and sophistication. Featuring a combination of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Angostura bitters (an herbal concoction that introduces a bit of spice), Manhattans are surprisingly drinkable for such a potent cocktail. And while the original recipe is much loved by connoisseurs of fine alcoholic beverages, there's always room for alteration.

Take the Black Manhattan, for instance. In this variation, sweet vermouth is replaced with amaro, a type of digestif hailing from Italy. The switch deprives the drink of its sweetness and introduces a pleasing bitter quality with herbal notes stemming from the multifaceted amaro. Black Manhattans are a relatively recent invention, and many attribute their creation to a bartender at San Francisco-based Bourbon & Branch, who was said to have developed the cocktail in 2005. While not quite as famous as the drink that inspired it, Black Manhattans are ideal for drinkers who enjoy more complex flavor profiles.