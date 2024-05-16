The Origin Of Mexico's Iconic Agua Fresca Drink

Perhaps no drink exemplifies Mexican cuisine more than agua fresca. It's difficult to classify agua fresca under any category of drink; many of them are technically sort-of like juice — but really, they belong in a category of their own. What they all share in common is that they're non-alcoholic beverages with sugar (natural or added) and water mixed with ... something else — and that something else varies. They're refreshing drinks, reflected in the meaning of their name: agua fresca translate to "fresh waters."

They're also a drink with a long history dating back centuries. We can't say with absolute certainty when they were invented, but popular legend states that they date from the pre-Colombian era of the 15th century, when the Aztec Empire ruled over much of the territory that is Mexico today. The story goes that the drink was first created by Aztecs who gathered their ingredients (fresh fruit at first, with other versions eventually making their appearance) from along the waterways of the capital of Tenochtitlan (modern-day Mexico City) and mashed the fruit with water. They then either sold the result to customers or just drank it for themselves.