Palmer's Easton Asian Bistro serves Far East flavors

If trying new foods was among your New Year’s resolutions, keep Easton Asian Bistro in Palmer Township on your radar.

The 36-seat restaurant, which opened Jan. 1 in the Northwood Center (between CVS and Sheetz) at 3513 Nazareth Road, offers Chinese, Japanese and Thai cuisines.

You’ll find familiar Asian favorites such as edamame, pad Thai and sushi, along with unique dishes such as boneless duck with mixed vegetables, tuna wasabi dumplings and tom yam seafood soup (okra, pineapple, shrimp and scallop in lemongrass broth).

“All of our seafood is delivered fresh from New York City markets three times a week,” said owner Eddie Yang, who’s partial to the salmon.

Yang, of Bethlehem, overhauled the strip mall space to include tile flooring, Chinese lanterns, booths and banquette seating, kitchen equipment and more.

About half of the menu is comprised of Japanese specialties, including sashimi and hibachi and teriyaki selections.

A la carte raw and cooked options, starting at $4.25 for two pieces of sushi or three pieces of sashimi, include mackerel, smoked salmon, squid and surf clam.

More than two dozen signature rolls, $9.95-$15.95, are featured under familiar names such as the Easton (octopus, yellowtail, snow crab, cream cheese and scallion deep fried with eel and spicy mayo) and Palmer (cucumber, crab meat, cream cheese and shrimp tempura with eel sauce).

Traditional Chinese dishes range from General Tso’s chicken, pepper steak and sesame shrimp to vegetarian options such as eggplant with garlic sauce, Szechuan string bean and tofu.

Thai favorites include red curry, Thai basil chicken and pineapple shrimp fried rice, among others.

For those hungry mid-day, more than a dozen lunch specials, including beef lo mein, orange chicken and shrimp pad Thai, are available for around $7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Easton Asian Bistro, which offers catering, takeout and delivery, is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. Info: 610-438-9157.

