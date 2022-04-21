Outback Steakhouse Launches Catering Nationwide

Catering for every day and special occasions offered for the first time in the restaurant’s history

Tampa, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Auss-some news for Outback Steakhouse fans – Catering services are now available at 481 locations nationwide, with plans to expand.

“We’re looking forward to sharing milestone moments with our guests at occasions like weddings, family gatherings, watch parties, and celebrations,” said Brett Patterson, president of Outback Steakhouse. “We’re particularly excited to cater to employees as they return to the office because we know the power of sharing a great meal whether it be for recognition or a social gathering during a busy day.”

Boxed lunches from Outback Steakhouse are a mid-day must for offices everywhere. The Outback catering menu ranges from shareable to individual portions, so meals are fit for any occasion and cooked to exact specifications.

For parties of 10 or more, buffet-style options range from hearty servings of high-quality steaks and chicken to shareable salads and dessert platters. Individual entrées require a minimum of 10 individual meals with the ability to mix-and-match, so guests have the freedom to order exactly what they are craving, from filet-skewers to Grilled Shrimp on the Barbie.

The catering menu offers Outback Steakhouse classics like the famous Alice Springs Chicken, juicy Victoria’s Filet Mignon, and a heap of 60 mouth-watering Kookaburra Wings. Customers can also enjoy catering-exclusive offers like a build-your-own burger bar that is sure to inspire second helpings.

Enjoy more time with family and friends and less time cooking and grilling. Outback Steakhouse catering offers a wide variety of flavorful meals made fresh every day, including gluten-free and vegetarian menu items. Outback catering is available for pick-up before 4:00 p.m., seven days a week at participating locations. Catering orders can be placed directly on the Outback Steakhouse website. To learn more about Outback catering, visit https://www.outback.com/offers/catering .

About Outback Steakhouse

There’s a special spirit at Outback Steakhouse. One where mates gather, stories are exchanged, and steakhouse favorites flow as freely as the conversation. Serve it up with a dash of Aussie hospitality, and you’ve got all the makings of a great experience you’ll want to share with your friends, time and time again. We’re known for high quality, juicy steaks with your choice of big cuts and bold flavor, cooked just the way you like it. Spirited drinks that start the night off right and a heap of craveable dishes and fan favorites like our iconic Bloomin’ Onion. For more information about Outback Steakhouse, please visit www.outback.com or follow Outback on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or TikTok . To be seated faster, receive exclusive offers and more, download the new Outback app at www.outback.com/app .

