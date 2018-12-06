Our 10 Favorite Cookbooks for the Holiday Season

Great cookbooks are more than just a collection of recipes, though of course they're that too. No, a great cookbook is an exhortation to cook, to eat, to live.

Before I bought my first cookbook with my own money - a used copy of "The Barefoot Contessa" by Ina Garten - I cooked back-label-recipes from packaged goods. Jiffy cornbread, Hamburger Helper, Bisquick pancake mix. I was not sophisticated, and cooking was rote. But then a magical thing happened: A writer (in this case, Garten) spoke to me through the page, invited me into her kitchen - no, her world - and step-by-step, showed me how to eat, and eat well. Like Peter, Susan, Lucy and Edmund passing through the wardrobe, or Oz fading into Technicolor brilliance, I felt a seismic shift as I discovered my place in the world, without ever leaving my kitchen.

Chicago Tribune Food & Dining has gathered our favorite 10 cookbooks published this year, just in time for holiday giving. Spanning the globe ( "Season," "Korean BBQ," "I Am a Filipino") to the practical ("Flavor Matrix," "Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse," "Sister Pie"), these books reflect our love of exploration and the personal - besides great recipes, each of these books shines with personality. We hope these cookbooks transport you and, more importantly, get you cooking in Technicolor. - Joseph Hernandez

"Season: Big Food, Beautiful Flavors"

By Nik Sharma

Chronicle Books, $35

It's no coincidence that the most impactful cookbooks tend to also be the most personal. I'd say this is the case of first-time author Nik Sharma's "Season: Big Food, Beautiful Flavors." In his introduction, Sharma writes his "is the story of a gay immigrant, told through food," but his recipes and striking photography tell a deeper personal story of innovation juxtaposed with tradition. Marrying flavors of his native India with Western preparations (think dishes like roasted chicken with hot green chutney, apple masala chai cake or fluffy "potato chops," craveable patties stuffed with spiced lamb) to clever pantry-building tips featuring various spice blends and other DIY ingredients, Sharma has created a modern classic worth returning to again and again. - Joseph Hernandez

"The Flavor Matrix: The Art and Science of Pairing Common Ingredients to Create Extraordinary Dishes"

By James Briscione, with Brook Parkhurst

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $30

Did you know that you can pair olives with chocolate, or green beans with pineapple? Those are just a couple of the surprise findings in this book, which used IBM's Watson supercomputer to compare chemical compounds in various foods and then calculate which ingredients share similar traits. The results are presented in an intuitive color-coded matrix, allowing you to quickly browse the results. It'd be hard to ever run out of cooking inspiration with this book on hand. - Nick Kindelsperger

"Bottom of the Pot: Persian Recipes and Stories"

By Naz Deravian

Flatiron, $37.50

The cover of Naz Deravian's Persian cookbook, "Bottom of the Pot," is irresistible: A plate of tahdig, saffron-scented rice cooked until it forms a perfect toasted mound, here presented broken, grains of rice scattered. It's a fitting image for a cookbook rooted in Deravian's family history. In 1979, her family left Iran during the revolution, eventually immigrating to Canada. Deravian, who now lives in Los Angeles, calls the tahdig the "Trojan horse of Persian cooking." Considering what lies inside the pages of her book, she's right. Instructions for showy dishes, like tahdig and stuffed branzino, reside alongside homier fare, like everyday turmeric chicken, roasted squash and grapes, and smooshed potato and egg. Deliciously well-balanced, sumptuously photographed and written with heart, "Bottom of the Pot" is the book you need to survive the post-holiday doldrums. - Jennifer Day

"Korean BBQ"

By Bill Kim with Chandra Ram

Ten Speed Press, $28

The title is something of a ruse. You'll find recipes for Korean barbecue in this handsome cookbook, but most are willfully nontraditional. How else to explain cauliflower steak with Korean pesto? Instead, this is really an introductory guide to cooking like Bill Kim, one of Chicago's best chefs. And he's made it easy for you. The book starts with seven sauces and three spice rubs, all blissfully simple to make, which form the flavor foundation of all the recipes. - N.K.

"Joe Beef: Surviving the Apocalypse"

By Frederic Morin, David McMillan and Meredith Erickson

Knopf, $45

What could have been simply a superb sophomore cookbook also explores deeper, darker thoughts about our current moment. Frederic Morin and David McMillan, the chefs and partners behind the Montreal restaurant Joe Beef, with co-author Meredith Erickson, still share spectacular recipes like lapin a la moutarde, rabbit with mustard seductively smothered with a hemp crust, but how-to make cough drops, soap and bouillon cubes too. Plus you can pin the stunning 16-page fold-out aspirational apocalyptic pantry guide to the wall of your bunker. - Louisa Chu

"The Noma Guide to Fermentation"

By Rene Redzepi and David Zilber

Artisan, $40

While it seems like everyone is touting instant recipes, Rene Redzepi suggested that I make his roasted chicken wing garum first. A cousin to fish sauce, it's ready after a month. If anyone is to be trusted with committing such transformational time for flavor, it's Redzepi, co-owner of the renowned Noma restaurant in Copenhagen and co-author David Zilber, head of their fermentation lab. Beautiful step-by-step photos are essential for not only the beginner but experienced fermented food and drink enthusiasts too. - L.C.

"I am a Filipino"

By Nicole Ponseca and Miguel Trinidad

Artisan, $35

To combat the element of "discovery" and narrative-hijacking by food media, Nicole Ponseca (who owns two renowned Filipino restaurants in Manhattan, fine-dining Maharlika and more casual Jeepney) and chef Miguel Trinidad have created this guide for soul-searching Filipinos scattered by the winds of immigration and diaspora. The recipes here read like my own mother's, like pansit palabok (rice noodles in shrimp sauce), sinigag (garlic fried rice) and afritada manok (chicken stew). Less familiar-to-me dishes, like puqui-puqui (charred eggplant with eggs) and zamboanga with talangka (crabs in toasted coconut sauce flavored with cinnamon, turmeric and nutmeg), invite readers to zigzag the vibrant archipelago's 7,000 islands, each influenced by waves of occupation (Spain-Mexico, China, India, even Islam) - the authors have crafted a deeply researched and important work, a paean to the sour, funky, bold, savory flavors of the island nation, with none of the Westernizing or whitewashing of traditional dishes. - J.H.

"Sister Pie"

By Lisa Ludwinski

Lorena Jones Books, $25

Lisa Ludwinski's "Sister Pie" is everything you want in a pie cookbook: careful directions, baker's secret tips, inspired combinations (apricot-raspberry-rose, strawberry-pistachio) and a you-can-do-it attitude. Named for her 6-year-old Detroit bakery, part of the city's food renaissance, "Sister Pie" gives more - Ludwinski's scrappy origin story and community-minded philosophy, including the triple bottom lines of "working to support our employees, our environment and our economy." Somehow, learning her tricks for cutting butter right in the flour and her dramatic crimping technique are all the more sweet. - Joe Gray

"The Aviary Cocktail Book"

By Allen & Sarah Hemberger, Micah Melton, Nick Kokonas and Grant Achatz

The Alinea Group, $85

The Aviary opened in 2011 with the goal of creating a bar that operated like a restaurant and imagined drinks through a chef's mindset. Seven successful years later, many of those creative and highly technical cocktails are bound in this massive book (nearly 450 pages and, according to my bathroom scale, 7 pounds). It is entirely possible that the average reader won't attempt such cocktails as the gin and tonic with spherified cucumber, or the cocktail made with sweet-potato syrup, acidulated orange juice and smoked-paprika ice - and those are two of the book's less-daunting recipes. But the meticulous prep and assembly instructions make success possible (probably not on the first try), and Sarah and Allen Hemberger's photos, illustrations and visual effects are nothing if not inspirational. - Phil Vettel

"Cocktail Codex"

By Alex Day, Nick Fauchald, David Kaplan

Ten Speed Press, $40

This sophomore effort by the team behind world-renowned cocktail bar Death & Co. does not slump. Indeed, this book is a must for cocktail fans looking to bone up on the whys before getting into the hows. Deconstructing the craft of cocktails, the authors focus on six "root" cocktails, so-called because, they argue, all others derive their architecture from these: the old-fashioned, the martini, the daiquiri, the sidecar, the whiskey highball and the flip. Through flowcharts, testimonials, diagrams and arresting photography, "Cocktail Codex" details cocktail craft with exacting precision, a must for amateur and pro mixologists alike. - J.H.

MORE COVERAGE

10 fabulous foodie gifts »

9 gifts for beer lovers - that aren't actually beer »

Take a break from gut-busting holiday decadence with easy veggie dishes »