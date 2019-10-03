Original ChopShop’s New Jacked O’ Lantern is the Pumpkin Drink You Can Actually Feel Good About

Neighborhood eatery with food for Every/Body launches healthful and delicious pumpkin protein shake, available Oct. 7 through Nov. 30

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Original ChopShop – the neighborhood eatery known for crafting “Just Feel Good Food” – is fueling the fall season with the return of its spooktacular protein shake!

From Oct. 7 to Nov. 30, guests can “Fuel Their Well-Being” with the Jacked O’ Lantern Protein Shake – a delicious blend of pure pumpkin puree, almond milk, chia pudding, vanilla protein, cinnamon, dates and agave.

“Our goal at ChopShop is to inspire guests to feel good about how they fuel their bodies,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “That’s why we use premium ingredients to craft items that are both unique and good for you. Our tasty Jacked O’ Lantern Protein Shake is a fun creation that delivers all the flavors of fall and none of the artificial sugar and flavorings that are in so many of the pumpkin products out there.”

This festive, limited-time offering is only available through Nov. 30, so be sure to visit Original ChopShop to enjoy it before it is chopped from the menu.

Original ChopShop provides a warm, welcoming place where guests “Fuel Their Well-Being” with real, quality ingredients that are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily. The menu includes delicious protein bowls, salads (“chops”), sandwiches, fresh juice, protein shakes, acai bowls, breakfast items and parfaits. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for “Every/Body,” providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options. Online ordering and delivery are now available directly through the Original ChopShop website; just visit originalchopshop.olo.com to place your order. Catering is also available for groups of all sizes. Those interested in catering should email catering@originalchopshop.com.

Original ChopShop: Fuel Your Well-Being with Just Feel Good Food.

About Original ChopShop

Founded in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop currently has 12 locations in Phoenix and North Texas and is continuing expansion. Original ChopShop is a warm, welcoming neighborhood eatery full of energetic people crafting “Just Feel Good Food” from whole ingredients. These nutritious meals are “Chopped-in-Shop” daily using whole fruits and vegetables. For more information, please visit originalchopshop.com ?or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and hashtag #JustFeelGoodFood.

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com