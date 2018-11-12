Original ChopShop Opens Third DFW Restaurant at University Park

Phoenix’s Favorite Neighborhood Eatery Quickly Becoming Metroplex’s Go-To

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Original ChopShop, a neighborhood eatery crafting ‘Just Feel Good Food’ from whole ingredients, continues rapid expansion, opening its third DFW restaurant in University Park at 6401 Hillcrest Avenue on Nov. 16. A local favorite in its home market of Phoenix since 2013, Original ChopShop entered the local food scene just this year, opening its first restaurant in Las Colinas in April, followed by its second in Plano at The Shops at Legacy last month. Another location is planned in Plano on Preston Road early next year. The University Park opening will mark the company’s tenth location.

“We’ve been thrilled by DFW’s response to our ‘Just Feel Good Food’ concept,” said Jason Morgan, CEO of Original ChopShop. “It’s exciting to watch the brand become a part of daily life for North Texans – much like how it became a staple in Phoenix. With this next opening at University Park, we believe SMU students and local residents alike will appreciate having the new Shop in close proximity. Our multi-faceted menu will make it the perfect place for an on-the-go breakfast, study session, lunch meeting or dinner for the family.”

The new restaurant at University Park will bring 30 new jobs to the area, with available positions in both the culinary and hospitality teams. Interested candidates who have a passion for food and thrive in a fun, fast-paced environment should apply at www.originalchopshop.com/careers.

Since the first restaurant opened in Old Town Scottsdale, Ariz. in 2013, Original ChopShop has provided a warm, welcoming place where guests ‘fuel their well-being’ with flavorful food made on-site from scratch with real, quality ingredients. The team at Original ChopShop is proud to offer customizable food for ‘Every/Body,’ providing a variety of dietary-friendly items for adults and children, including food free of gluten, dairy, lactose and soy, along with vegetarian and vegan options. Catering is also available for groups of all sizes, and those interested should contact Alicia Powell at (972) 546-3833 or at catering@originalchopshop.com for University Park catering.

Protein bowls are a core component of the menu, providing guests with three key essentials: greens, grains and proteins. The menu also offers handcrafted salads, sandwiches, acai and pitaya superfruit bowls, fresh-squeezed juices and protein shakes.Original ChopShop’s 2,675-square-foot interior at University Park will accommodate 58 guests and feature the brand’s signature relaxed atmosphere, including sunny accents, distressed wood, handwritten notes and local vintage photography.

Giving back to the community is cornerstone of the Original ChopShop brand, with a focus on children’s health and recovery. The company has established a local partnership with Children’s Health Dallas. Original ChopShop plans to give an annual $5,000 contribution to the hospital through various initiatives, including a VIP preview event prior to opening.

Original ChopShop at University Park will open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Restaurant hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. For additional information, please visit www.originalchopshop.com.

