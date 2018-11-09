Orange Leaf Offers Veterans Free Froyo and Announces New Flavors

Free Frozen Yogurt for All Active and Retired Military

Oklahoma City, OK (RestaurantNews.com) On Sunday, November 11, Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt will be offering free frozen yogurt for all active and retired military at participating locations. A coupon has been made available online at orangeleafyogurt.com.

Beyond celebrating this holiday, Orange Leaf supports Veterans year-round by offering 15% off the initial franchise fee through their 3-star partnership with VetFran. This discount can be applied to any Orange Leaf model – traditional, kiosk, and co-brands.

“On behalf of Orange Leaf, we would like to say thank you to all of the men and women that have served in the military.” said President and COO, Kendall Ware. “It is because of their sacrifices that we are able to enjoy our freedoms and we feel honored to serve our Veterans both in-store and through franchising opportunities.”

Right now, for a limited time, Orange Leaf has introduced a new fall flavor, Hot Chocolate made with Ghirardelli®. This is Orange Leaf’s fourth year to partner with Ghirardelli® on a new flavor offering. In addition, Orange Leaf has brought back Toasted Marshmallow frozen yogurt, a fan favorite for the fall season.

Beginning November 12th, Orange Leaf’s new winter flavor will be swirling in-stores. Orange Leaf has partnered with Mars® to offer guests a decadent Mint Chocolate Chip Gelato made with Dove® Chocolate. This will be Orange Leaf’s sixth brand partnership for 2018 and it’s ending on a sweet and chocolatey note.

About Orange Leaf

Orange Leaf is a self-serve, choose-your-own-toppings frozen yogurt and treat franchise with nearly 200 locations in the U.S. and Mexico. Orange Leaf offers a multitude of traditional and unique flavors, including no-sugar-added, gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan alternatives. Our mission is to make life sweeter by creating a memorable treat experience that is all about you. Every Guest can enjoy #flavorfreedom with any product at Orange Leaf.

We value the relationships with every store and consider them a strategic-partnership. We empower those relationships by maintaining the lowest fees in the industry, supporting veterans through our partnership with VetFran, and encouraging stores to provide value to their communities. Additionally, Orange Leaf is a member of the IFA, NRA, and a proud partner of No Kid Hungry. For more information, connect socially on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact:

Kristen Campbell

405-463-7363

kcampbell@orangeleafyogurt.com