Oldest Lehigh Valley Five Guys closes for renovations

The Lehigh Valley’s oldest Five Guys Burgers and Fries eatery is getting a facelift.

The 10-year-old restaurant, at 4025 Tilghman St. in South Whitehall Township, closed Jan. 16 for renovations, according to a sign in the window. It plans to reopen at 10:30 a.m. March 1.

The Virginia-based chain, with over 1,400 locations worldwide, is known for its juicy, hand-formed hamburgers made from never-frozen beef and generous bags of French fries made from fresh-cut potatoes.

Burgers can be customized with a variety of free toppings, including lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise, pickles, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, mustard, relish, onions, jalapeño peppers, green peppers and barbecue and hot sauces.

The company was started in 1986 when Jerry and Janie Murrell told their sons: “Start a business or go to college,” according to the business’ website.

The business route won and the Murrell family opened the first Five Guys, a carry-out burger joint, in Arlington, Va.

The eatery developed a cult-like following, leading to four more restaurants in the Washington, D.C. metro area between 1986 and 2001.

Five Guys, which began franchising in 2002, also sells milkshakes, hot dogs and fresh veggie and grilled cheese sandwiches.

In addition to the South Whitehall restaurant, located in the Allentown Shoppes across from Wegmans, two other area locations can be found on Airport Center Drive in the Airport Center shopping plaza in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and Dryland Way in the Lower Nazareth Commons in Lower Nazareth Township. Both of these restaurants opened in 2009.

