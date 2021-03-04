Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Debuts Sham-Rockin’ Limited-Edition Beer

Award-winning pizza brand teams up with Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brewery to debut ShamRocked Red, available through March 21

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Beer lovers are in luck! Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom has just debuted an Irish Red – ShamRocked Red Beer – Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Debuts Sham-Rockin’ Limited-Edition Beerjust in time for St. Patrick’s Day!

As part of its St. Pat’s Mini Tour, Old Chicago collaborated with sister brand Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery to launch ShamRocked Red Beer – an Irish red beer with bready aromas followed by caramel and biscuit notes with a mildly hoppy and earthy finish.

“Our newest limited-edition red is special because it was created from a collaboration with different SPB Hospitality brands,” said Josh Kern, chief marketing officer for SPB Hospitality. “This beer is unique to Old Chicago and we’re excited to have it as part of the Old Chicago Mini Tour, a fan-favorite part of our World Beer Tour and OC Rewards loyalty program.”

The ShamRocked Red has a balanced nature and ability to not overpower other flavors, making it the perfect drink to pair with any menu item. To bring out the toasty malts and light fruitiness of the beer, consider pairing it with some of Old Chicago’s cheesy favorites, such as the Double Deckeroni Pizza, Chicago Fire Calzone or the limited-edition Irish Nachos.

This delicious Irish brew is only available in select locations through March 21, so don’t press your luck and wait around to try it before it’s gone! For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 23 states. Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S., that was voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

