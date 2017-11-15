NOVA Restaurant & Lounge opens at former OKIS spot in south Allentown

NOVA Restaurant & Lounge held a grand opening Nov. 2 at 1869 S. Fourth St. in Allentown. The building previously housed OKIS Grill & Hookah Lounge and before that it was home to Oliver Shakewell's restaurant.

The 120-seat NOVA offers a variety of Latin and American cuisine, including appetizers such as flautas and nachos, salads such as Caesar shrimp and salmon strawberries, pasta and seafood selections such as fish lasagna and grilled lobster and hand-held items such as bacon cheeseburgers and chicken bacon avocado sandwiches.

Main dishes, $12-$24, range from barbecue ribs and New York strip steak to traditional churrasco and Parmesan chicken breast.

Party platters are available and weekly dine-in deals include $1 tacos (6-9 p.m. Tuesdays) and 10 wings for $5 (6-9 p.m. Wednesdays).

According to manager Fernando Guzman, workers spent more than a month adding overhead LED lighting that can change colors and other cosmetic touches.

A refurbished rectangular bar serves several classic and signature cocktails, including margaritas, Bahama mamas and blueberry strawberry mojitos. Info: 610-791-0300.

