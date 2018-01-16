Newport News restaurant week features 20 participants

Newport News Restaurant Week means two weeks of local food that will leave your bank account and belly full.

The two-week event returns for the fifth time to give food lovers the opportunity to score limited-time lunch and dinner deals at some of Newport News’ finest restaurants.

“You can go out on a discount to a restaurant you may be saving for a special occasion,” said Newport News Hospitality Association committee chair Cheryl Morales.

In honor of its fifth anniversary, the participating 20 restaurants are offering a selection of five pricing options beginning Saturday through Feb. 3. Customers will be able to choose from $10 or $15 two-course lunch specials, as well as three-course meals for $20, $30 or $40.

“The core of restaurant week is the community support for our restaurants,” Morales said. “People get together, get their friends together. The holidays are over, the winter blues have settled in and it’s about going out and having fun at a discount price.”

Restaurants volunteer to participate. Three new additions this year are Bonefish Grill, Hayashi Sushi Grill and Hilton Tavern.

According to Morales, restaurants are eager to join in because it helps them during the slow, post-holiday winter months and gives chefs an opportunity to try out new entrees and menus.

Morales said she is excited for all of this year’s specials. Some highlights include she-crab soup at Fin Seafood, fish tacos at Crab Shack on the James and the option to try additional items at Second Street for a reduced cost.

“What’s really cool is Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine is letting people choose off the main menu,” she said. “There’s no special. He wants you to experience his restaurant.”

Restaurant week specials

$10 two-course lunch: Cove Tavern, Crab Shack on the James, Hilton Tavern, Kitchen 740 at the Newport News Marriott at City Center, Rick & Libby’s, Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine, Schlesinger’s Steakhouse, Second Street Newport News, Smoke BBQ Restaurant & Bar and Tuscany Italian Ristorante.

$15 two-course lunch: Fin Seafood Restaurant, Harpoon Larry’s Fish House & Oyster Bar, Hayashi Sushi Grill, Indulge Bakery & Bistro, Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine and Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar.

$20 three-course dinner: Al Fresco Italian Restaurant, Cove Tavern, Crab Shack on the James, Rick & Libby’s, Second Street Newport News, Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar, Tucanos Brazilian Grill and Tuscany Italian Ristorante.

$30 three-course dinner: Al Fresco Italian Restaurant, Bonefish Grill, Cove Tavern, Fin Seafood Restaurant, Harpoon Larry’s Fish House & Oyster Bar, Hayashi Sushi Grill, Kitchen 740 inside the Newport News Marriott at City Center, The Melting Pot, Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine, Schlesinger’s Steakhouse, Smoke BBQ Restaurant & Bar, Travinia Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar and Tuscany Italian Ristorante.

$40 three-course dinner: Al Fresco Italian Restaurant, Circa 1918 Kitchen & Bar and Fin Seafood Restaurant.

For more information visit, newportnewsrestaurantweek.com.

Norfolk chef wins national competition

A Norfolk chef was one of five winners in an online contest by the James Beard Foundation’s 2017 Blended Burger Project. Chef Phillip Thomason of Vintage Kitchen in Norfolk was selected as a winner from 400,000 online votes, according to a news release. The contest featured 414 chefs in 45 states. Thomason will be cooking and serving his winning Backyard Burger featuring grass-fed beef, oyster mushrooms, aged cheddar and more ingredients on Jan. 23 at the James Beard House in New York.

Peninsula brewery roundup

Oozlefinch, 81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe, is releasing a chardonnay barrel-aged American strong ale called Beast Butler at 1 p.m. Friday. More info: oozlefinchbeers.com or 757-224-7042.

Brass Cannon Brewing, 5476 Mooretown Road in the Williamsburg area, will release its Broadside in cans at noon Friday. The IPA will be available in a can, six-pack or case. More info: brasscannonbrewing.com or 757-566-0001.

Joseph can be reached by phone at 757-374-3134. Follow me @heynatjo.