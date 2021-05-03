Nathan’s Famous Launches ‘Summer of the Shake’ LTO to Celebrate New Partnership With A La Mode Ice Cream

Brand offers $2.99 shake with the purchase of any double burger or double chicken sandwich

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announced today its ‘Summer of the Shake” LTO featuring $2.99 shakes for any customer who orders a double burger or double chicken sandwich. LTO celebrates the brands new partnership with NYC based A La Mode Ice Cream, the all natural nut, egg and sesame free ice cream that is Halal and Kosher certified.

“A La Mode Shoppe has a cult following in New York City, and, as the purveyor of the Flavor of New York, it only makes sense that we partner with a brand that has innovated the way we enjoy ice cream,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “Through this partnership, we continue our efforts to make Nathan’s Famous accessible to more people across the country no matter their diet or preferences. In celebration of the launch, we’re giving fans a chance to taste our new shakes at a discount.”

Nathan’s Famous shakes include the Ghirardelli Chocolate Shake, Strawberry Shake, Oreo Cookie Shake and Creamy Orange Shake. Each is made with premium ingredients and now features A La Mode’s classically indulgent vanilla ice cream made with all-natural vanilla and cane sugar.

The LTO is available in Nathan’s Famous four corporate stores in Yonkers, NY, the Coney Island flagship location, the Coney Island Boardwalk and Oceanside, NY.

To view images of Nathan’s Famous shakes, visit here .

To learn more Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 16 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

About A La Mode Shoppe

A La Mode Shoppe started as a boutique ice cream parlor on New York City’s Upper East Side making handcrafted, premium, nut-sesame-and-egg-free ice cream that anyone could eat, regardless of food allergies. In response to high demand, the family-owned company launched Dessurt Corp, a dedicated, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, to take the product to retail stores nationwide. In a matter of four years, A La Mode has grown from a local creamery into a nationally celebrated brand. Each A La Mode flavor is first taste-tested and approved at the original ice cream shoppe before being introduced to market. Founders Marc and Sandy Roth’s delicious creations are recognized for their superior flavor and variety. Visit alamodeshoppe.com to learn more and follow @ALaModeShoppeNY on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Pinterest .

