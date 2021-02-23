Nathan’s Famous Expands NY Cheesesteak Menu, Now Includes Topped Hot Dog and Fries Alongside Popular Hero Sandwich

Iconic flavor from New York food purveyor, Pat LaFrieda, is now coupled with Nathan’s popular menu items

Jericho, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Nathan’s Famous, Inc. , the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces today the expansion of its partnership with New York food purveyor, Pat LaFrieda, with the addition of the NY Cheesesteak topped Hot Dog and NY Cheesesteak Fries. In 2019, the brand launched the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, and due to the popularity of the hero, the brand developed two new menu items to showcase the fan favorite flavor.

“It’s been nearly 18 months since we launched the NY Cheesesteak by Pat LaFrieda, and it’s quickly become one of our most popular items outside of our hot dogs and crinkle cut fries,” states James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants. “Given its popularity, we thought it was only fitting to add the great flavor of the NY Cheesesteak to our lineup of topped hot dogs and fries.”

The Nathan’s Famous NY Cheesesteak hero, NY Cheesesteak Hot Dog and NY Cheesesteak Fries, features Pat LaFrieda’s premium quality black angus ribeye, caramelized onions, LaFrieda’s Butcher Reserve Steak Sauce and American cheese. The hero is served on a Balthazar Baguette.

To learn more Nathan’s Famous, visit www.nathansfamous.com .

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 17 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. Last year, over 700 million Nathan’s Famous hot dogs were sold. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com .

Except for historical information contained in this news release, the matters discussed are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on the current belief of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the status of our licensing and supply agreements, including the impact of our supply agreement for hot dogs with John Morrell & Co.; the impact of our indebtedness, including the effect on our ability to fund working capital, operations and make new investments; economic; weather (including the impact on the supply of cattle and the impact on sales at our restaurants particularly during the summer months), and change in the price of beef trimmings; our ability to pass on the cost of any price increases in beef and beef trimmings; legislative and business conditions; the collectability of receivables; changes in consumer tastes; the ability to attract franchisees; the impact of the minimum wage legislation on labor costs in New York State or other changes in labor laws, including regulations which could render a franchisor as a “joint employee” or the impact of our new union contracts; our ability to attract competent restaurant and managerial personnel; the enforceability of international franchising agreements; the future effects of any food borne illness, such as bovine spongiform encephalopathy, BSE and e coli; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Kate Laird

Trevelino/Keller

404-214-0722 x125

klaird@trevelinokeller.com

The post Nathan’s Famous Expands NY Cheesesteak Menu, Now Includes Topped Hot Dog and Fries Alongside Popular Hero Sandwich first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.