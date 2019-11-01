Mr. Mac’s Macaroni & Cheese Announces New Restaurant in Massachusetts

Westford, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Mr. Mac’s, known for their award-winning and nationally acclaimed macaroni and cheese, announced today that its newest franchised restaurant will open soon in Westford, Massachusetts, marking the company’s 2nd location in the state. Located in the Westford Plaza at 175 Littleton Road, the new restaurant is planned to have an initial opening in mid to late November.

The new restaurant is owned and operated by entrepreneur Harry Cheema and partners, who currently have Mr. Mac’s locations in both Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Tyngsboro, Massachusetts. The Westford location will mark the 4th Mr. Mac’s location, which also includes its flagship in Manchester, New Hampshire. The new Westford site is part of Mr. Mac’s much larger expansion plan into Massachusetts and throughout the northeast. The plan calls for expansion through both franchised and company owned locations.

Cheema stated that the new Westford location will be approximately 3,000 sq. ft. and will bring approximately 35 – 55 new jobs to the Westford area. Cheema said he found the Westford community to be very welcoming and felt that it was the perfect location with its high visibility combined with easy and convenient access to US-495.

About Mr. Mac’s

Seen as an alternative to fast food, Mr. Mac’s macaroni and cheese is a revolutionary concept, founded in 2010. Since opening, they have garnered local and national recognition as well as an extremely loyal following for their quality product and legendary customer service. Mr. Mac’s features some 21-signature mac and cheese recipes using gourmet cheese shredded daily along with premium pasta and the freshest ingredients. Guests may also create their own mac and cheese by choosing from a large variety of cheeses, veggies, meats, specialty sauces and seasonings, with gluten-free and vegetarian options available. Mr. Mac’s also offers a selection of fresh green salads and macaroni salads. Dine-in guests enjoy their baked to order entrees served piping hot in skillets. In addition to dine-in, all product is available as take-out, delivery and take n’ bake, with catering packages available for both business and social events. For more information visit www.Mr-Macs.com.

