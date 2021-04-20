Mountain Mike’s Pizza Opens Third Hayward Location

Alameda County’s Newest Family-Friendly Restaurant Now Serving its Legendary Crispy, Curly Pepperoni & Mountain Sized Pizzas!

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, Mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily for over 40 years, is thrilled to announce the opening of its third Hayward location. Located in the Mt. Eden Shops near the Fairfield Inn & Suites, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza will make the brand’s signature experience of enjoying “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be®” even more accessible to pizza lovers in Alameda County.

“There’s nothing more satisfying than biting into a slice of Mountain Mike’s legendary pizza covered to the edge with fresh toppings, and we’re excited to offer that delicious experience to even more Hayward locals with the opening of our newest location in the Mt. Eden Shops,” said Jaspreet Singh, Mountain Mike’s Hayward franchisee. “We’re looking forward to being a contributing member the community and making tasty memories with our valued guests for many years to come!”

The new Hayward location is serving up Mountain Mike’s full menu of mouthwatering pizzas, including fan-favorite pepperoni pizza covered from edge to edge mini crispy, curly pepperonis, oven-roasted wings available in four delicious flavors, garlic sticks and a variety of local beers and wines. The 1,566-square-foot restaurant offers the welcoming environment Mountain Mike’s is known for which includes arcade games and multiple big screen TVs throughout, making it an ideal dining destination for families, sports teams, group fundraising events, and celebrations alike.

With dining rooms across the state now open at limited capacity, Mountain Mike’s is continuing to put the safety of guests and staff at the forefront of everything they do. To ensure guests feel confident about their experience, Mountain Mike’s Pizza always adheres to the strictest health and safety guidelines set by the state and the CDC, such as employees wearing masks and gloves, and adding tamper-proof seals to all to-go orders. Whether it’s dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. Guests may also order via any of Mountain Mike’s delivery partners, DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.

The newest Hayward Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 25965 Industrial Blvd, Suite 103, Hayward, CA 94545 and can be reached by telephone at (510) 274-5936. Hours of operation are Sun-Thurs 11am-10pm, Fri-Sat 11am-11pm. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza has been serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. Known for its legendary pepperoni pizza covered to the edge with mini crispy, curly pepperonis and its 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has been a popular choice for families for over 40 years. Each of the brand’s more than 230 locations across California, Oregon and Utah feature a welcoming yet modern family-friendly atmosphere complete with big screen TVs throughout and a kids’ activity area with arcade games, making it the ideal location for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraisers and private parties. With a menu of signature pizzas, oven-roasted wings, garlic bread, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone. Whether dine-in, carry-out or contactless delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on safety, freshness, quality and value. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

