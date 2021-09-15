Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Red Bluff

Leading Family-Style Pizza Chain Continues Growth Throughout Northern California

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain for more than 40 years, known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily, is excited to announce that its first Red Bluff, Calif., location is now open for business. The new restaurant is owned by franchisees Harminder (“Harry”) Sahota and Bill Dulku. Red Bluff is the first Mountain Mike’s Pizza location for Sahota, while Dulku has maintained a 25-year relationship with the brand as a franchisee of a successful Mountain Mike’s Pizza in Sacramento. Located in the Red Bluff Shopping Center near Marshall’s and Planet Fitness, the new Mountain Mike’s Pizza is making it even easier for Tehama County locals to enjoy the brand’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®”

“We are thrilled to bring Mountain Mike’s Pizza to Red Bluff, delivering a great family restaurant and pizza brand to this beautiful community where everyone can gather and share stories over our legendary pizza,” said Sahota. “The city is hungry for an inviting pizzeria that’s perfect for all ages, and we’ve opened our doors to such a warm welcome already! We are overjoyed to make Mountain Mike’s a reality in Red Bluff and it’s our promise to take great pride in our business and our vibrant community.”

The spacious 3,000-square-foot Red Bluff restaurant features the welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere the brand is known for, but with an adventurous twist inspired by the great outdoors! Plus, the location offers a large private-party area that can accommodate up to 25 guests – a perfect separate setting for office happy hours, youth sports teams and birthday parties. With seven big-screen televisions throughout and arcade games for the kids, the new Red Bluff Mountain Mike’s is an ideal spot for sports fans, team parties, family gatherings and group fundraising events alike.

Mountain Mike’s makes delicious pizzas the way you remember – hand-made and with the freshest and finest ingredients. From its legendary crispy, curly pepperoni, 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese and a variety of fan-favorite specialty pizzas, Mountain Mike’s has something to satisfy every taste. Whether it’s dine-in, carryout or delivery, guests can always count on Mountain Mike’s to deliver on quality, freshness, flavor and value. Orders may also be placed through any of the brand’s third-party delivery partners.

The new Red Bluff Mountain Mike’s is located at 905 S. Main St., Red Bluff, Calif., 96080 and can be reached by telephone at 530-727-9277. The restaurant is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For additional information about Mountain Mike’s Pizza, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com .

About Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Since 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza , a leading California-based family-style pizza chain known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, Mountain-sized pizzas, and dough made fresh daily has been a popular choice for families, serving “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!®” up and down the West Coast. In addition to offering carryout, its own in-house delivery, and four third-party delivery options, Mountain Mike’s provides a family-friendly dine-in environment making it easy for guests to enjoy the brand’s signature experience wherever they are. Most of its more than 240 locations feature a kids’ activity area with arcade games, dedicated party rooms and big screen TVs throughout, making Mountain Mike’s an ideal place for sports teams, family gatherings, group fundraising events and private parties alike. With a menu of signature pizzas, bone-in wings, garlic bread, salads, mozzarella sticks, and a selection of beer and wine, there’s something for everyone at Mountain Mike’s. For a complete list of locations and the full menu, visit www.mountainmikespizza.com or follow Mountain Mike’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Media Contact:

Jandalee Pham

Powerhouse Communications

jandalee@powerhousecomm.com

More from Mountain Mike’s Pizza

The post Mountain Mike’s Pizza Now Open in Red Bluff first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.