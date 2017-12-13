A Most Uncommon BlackBook Holiday Gift Guide

We know how you, just like us, really wanted to have your holiday shopping all, um, wrapped up by November 30. But, as usual, our frantic lives get in the way – and here it is the middle of December, and, admit it, you haven’t even started.

Fear not! BlackBook has assembled a list of gifts that are as singular as they are universally appealing. After all, who doesn’t love Champagne and The Beatles?

Happy shopping!

Candle Subscription

There are subscription boxes for almost everything; but a candle subscription feels like something totally new – and special. Each month, Vellabox (pictured above) will deliver a surprise candle, custom made and hand-poured. There are three sizes, staring from the $10 monthly Lucerna Box, with a four-ounce candle and surprise gift, and graduating to the $30 Vivere Box, complete with an eight ounce and four ounce candle, plus surprise.

Personalized Stationery

Rock Scissor Paper (Oprah loves them) have been creating impossibly groovy, retro-modernist greeting cards in their LA design lab for some two decades now. But their stylish personalized stationery makes a particularly thoughtful gift – as it encourages creativity and, more importantly, gives that special someone a wonderful reason to disengage from the digital world…if only for long enough to write out a gracious handwritten note. And, of course, look good doing it.

Narco-Chic T’s

Between Netflix’ Narcos, Tom Cruise’s American Made and an upcoming HBO film now in production starring J. Lo as Griselda Blanco, “Narco Chic” is certainly all the rage. So get in step with LA’s Plata O Plomo, who do remarkably stylish t-shirts ($19.95) and hoodies ($49.95) – men’s and women’s – emblazoned with the cheeky, infamous Pablo Escobar expression.

Digital Art

Loupe is the game changing art app, offering streaming access to the works of some of world’s most notable contemporary artists. And their special holiday gifting program allows that you can purchase a beautiful/provocative art print (surely for that someone on your list who has everything – and now at 20% off) while also supporting two very worthy causes: Free Arts and Breast Treatment Task Force; the charity of your choice will receive a portion of the sale. And the recipient will have a gift that lasts a lifetime.

Vintage Champagne

You can never go wrong with putting a bit of the bubbly in a special someone’s stocking. But skip the quotidian Prosecco and the same old familiar champers labels for something a bit more exclusive and, frankly, exquisitely realized. To wit, Artéis & Co, who release only vintage “Wines of Champagne” – meant to be very much enjoyed with an excellent meal. Choose the Extra Brut Blanc de Blancs 2004 or the Brut Rosé 2007.

Restaurant Gift Certificates

Show your excellent taste by sending someone out for an excellent brunch or dinner. We vigorously recommend some of our fave new spots: Danny Meyer’s moved-around-the-corner edition of Union Square Cafe has proven as popular as the legendary original, serving up Berkshire pork chops, Chatham cod, decadent desserts and killer martinis in a soaring, two-story space; exalted Masa sushi chef Masa Takayama just opened the much more affordable, cooly minimalist Japanese grill Tetsu in Tribeca; in LA, Dominique Ansel Bakery / 189 Restaurant at The Grove is the Cronut chef’s first foray into real sit-down dining, with full bar; and in Chicago, remind your favorite hipster that you’re just as hip with a staycation gift certificate to the Robey Hotel (from Mexico’s Habita), with its cool Wicker Park location, buzzy Cafe Robey and rooftop bar. But should you be shopping for your favorite amateur chef, it’s all about Gourmet Garage, with six NYC locations offering the finest seafoods, produce, cheeses, even a top notch butcher shop. Yum.

Union Square Cafe

Beatles Christmas Records

LIMITED EDITION SEVEN-INCH VINYL BOX SET Back in the 1960s fan clubs were a thing that bands cared about, and looked after – none more so than The Beatles, who created an annual holiday tradition of recording Christmas messages for the club’s members. Spanning 1963 to 1969, The Beatles’ holiday recordings were originally pressed on flexi discs and mailed out each December. Now you can hear them all thanks to this set of seven-inch colored vinyl singles (avail. from December 15), including a 16-page booklet with reproductions of the fan club’s newsletters.

Swim Shorts

The Nick Swim Short by Katama Camouflage feature mid-length trunks, with a square cut and double D-ring waist adjusters in place of an elasticated waistband. Two back pockets provide a place to keep your phone when striding athletically across the beach. A perfect gift for someone who’s already counting the days until summer.

