MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes To Launch New Vegan Burger in January 2020

To Align With Changing Customer Preferences, Better Burger Franchise Expands Its Lifestyle Lineup With a Vegan Option

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) For more than 12 years, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a fast casual, “better burger” franchise has built a loyal following by offering delicious, customizable food that meets just about any consumer taste. Now, as consumers are looking for a wide variety of dietary options and more people are becoming flexitarians, MOOYAH will add “The Vegan” burger to its Lifestyle Burger lineup this January. The Vegan features a Dr. Praeger’s Black Bean burger topped with avocado, grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and BBQ sauce on a non-GMO potato bun.

“We wanted to be able to provide our Guests who live a vegan or flexitarian lifestyle with a delicious burger,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Vice President of Brand Natalie Anderson Liu. “Our menu is packed with craveable, ridiculicious burgers, so the obvious next evolution is to include a vegan burger that hits that mark. We’ve always had the vegetarian option, but now, we’re able to meet the needs of everyone, including those with vegan preferences.”

MOOYAH has taken its time to carefully select the perfect black bean vegan burger to replace its vegetarian burger and found it with the Dr. Praeger’s brand. In April 2019, MOOYAH rolled out Lifestyle Burgers, including Paleo, Keto, low calorie, vegetarian and gluten-free options. With the success that MOOYAH has seen with its Lifestyle Burgers, the brand is officially adding its lifestyle lineup to the permanent menu in January 2020 along with the “The Vegan.”

By adding them to the permanent menu, MOOYAH expects the popularity of Lifestyle Burgers to expand, making them a go-to staple for loyal fans and new Guests who will gravitate to MOOYAH for these options.

Along with the rollout of The Vegan, MOOYAH is thrilled to be partnering with Avocados From Mexico for a first-quarter promotion. The brands are joining up on a multi-tactic marketing campaign that includes giving Guests on the MOOYAH rewards app free avocado.

“Fresh avocado makes burgers better, which is why it’s part of all our Lifestyle Burger recipes, including the newest addition, The Vegan,” said Anderson Liu.

According to studies commissioned by Avocados From Mexico, 83 percent of Guests want restaurants to add more fresh items to their menus (Technomic, Patron Research Report, 2016), 67 percent of Guests believe avocado add-ons improve menu item quality perceptions (Technomic, Patron Research Report, 2016) and 54 percent of consumers want more avocados on their sandwiches (Technomic, The Prepared Sandwich Category Study, 2016). Avocados From Mexico are always in season 365 days a year assuring the best in freshness and flavorful avocados.

In 2020, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is also gearing up to provide its loyal Guests, as well as existing and new Franchise Owners with a fresh and elevated dining experience, unlike one the brand has ever offered. The “better burger” fast-casual franchise has an interior, exterior and logo refresh in the works that is set to rock the restaurant system into a new decade with a roll out starting in Q1 of 2020. Restaurants currently under construction in Hoover, Alabama and Orlando, Florida will be the first to unveil the brand’s new design and are scheduled to open in the First Quarter.

“MOOYAH is excited to open 14 new locations and remodel 10 existing locations that will feature our new prototype and allow our Guests to enjoy our ridiculicious food and either relax and stay for a while or take their food to-go in an efficient restaurant design,” said MOOYAH President Tony Darden. “The design will also feature digital menu boards and our refreshed logo. We know that our elevated prototype will aid in onboarding qualified Franchise Owners and help us increase franchise development awareness.”

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and Dr. Praeger’s black bean vegan burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering, delivery and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com . Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH , follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers .

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico (AFM) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Mexican Avocado Producers & Packers (APEAM A.C.) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. AFM is headquartered in Irving, TX.

