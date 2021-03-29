Miami Grill Participates in New Miami Cookbook Project to Benefit Local South Florida Restaurants Affected by COVID-19

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , a Florida icon for more than 30 years, has contributed to a local cookbook project spearheaded by Miami-based agency neuelane. The agency established a new non-profit, The Great Miami Cookbook, to support South Florida eateries that have Miami Grill Participates in New Miami Cookbook Project to Benefit Local South Florida Restaurants Affected by COVID-19struggled through the pandemic. Partnering with celebrity chef and restaurateur Chef Yisus of Univision Network, who donated his time for on-camera food preparation and recipe organization, the cookbook provides a lineup of 50 iconic dishes from Miami’s favorite local restaurants and chefs.

The driving force behind The Taste of Miami Cookbook is to help support the local South Florida restaurant community which, like many places around the country, has been hit particularly hard in the wake of COVID-19. When neuelane co-founders Brandon Rodriguez and Michael Campos began organizing the book, they specifically chose enduring, beloved dishes from different places around the community.

As an integral part of the South Florida community, Miami Grill was honored to be invited to participate in The Great Miami Cookbook project. The team set out to create an inspired dish that would authentically embody the brand and its namesake hometown. Careful pairings of sweet and spicy flavors came together to complement a Miami Grill signature item and guest favorite, the Philly Cheesesteak – and the Spicy Mango Cheesesteak Flatbread was born.

Miami Grill Director of Marketing Jackie Maceda said the organization was proud and excited to be part of the cause. “On the heels of a year nobody anticipated, it feels extraordinarily good to support an effort that’s going to lift up the people that literally put food on the table for Miami,” said Maceda. “It’s a cause we believe in and one we’re genuinely grateful to be a part of.”

100% of the profits of the cookbook will be donated to the employees of all the participating restaurants. To further promote awareness Miami Grill will be giving away several copies of the cookbook. For more information about the project and giveaway visit https://www.mymiamigrill.com/taste-of-miami-cookbook/ .

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit mymiamigrill.com .

About neuelane

neuelane is a full-service advertising agency based in Miami that specializes in Brand Development, Advertising Campaigns, and Social Media Marketing for small to midsize South Florida-based brands and businesses. Their award-winning team led by senior level strategists, creatives and producers work directly with ambitious brands, by developing advertising that can’t be ignored. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries and the use of Miami’s colloquial humor, neuelane caters to the Luxury Real Estate, Restaurant, and Beauty industries, to name a few. neuelane is based at 3250 NE 1st Ave., Suite 305, Miami, Fl 33137, and can be reached at 305-800-6383 or hello@neuelane.com . They can also be found on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn at @neuelane.

Media Contacts

Jackie Maceda

954-623-6031

jmaceda@miamigrillcorp.com

The post Miami Grill Participates in New Miami Cookbook Project to Benefit Local South Florida Restaurants Affected by COVID-19 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.