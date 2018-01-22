Melted Sandwich Concept, Melt Shop, Opens Inaugural International Franchise Location

Leader of the Melted Sandwich Movement Expands into Kuwait; Six Additional Stores Planned for the Middle East

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop, the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, has opened its first international franchise location in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Located at Al Hamra Mall & Luxury Center, Melt Shop’s newest restaurant is the first of a seven-location development deal in the Middle East with Ali Alghanim & Sons. Three additional locations are expected to open in Kuwait within the next four to six months.

“We are so pleased to partner with the Alghanim family and are truly excited to bring the first international franchise to the Middle East with such reputable partners,” said Spencer Rubin, Founder & CEO of Melt Shop. “Not only is this the first international location for Melt Shop, but it’s also our inaugural franchise location. This experience has boosted our excitement about the future success of the brand via our international and domestic franchise model. There is clearly something about our food that resonates with people — whether in New York City or Kuwait.”

Melt Shop has spent the last seven years tirelessly perfecting the brand and business model. The details have been choreographed to perfection so the product and experience are best-in-class and none of the standards were compromised with its first international launch. Melt Shop Al Hamra follows the same standard operating procedures and features the same menu as their domestic locations with the addition of three unique breakfast sandwiches, a full coffee program and a localized signature menu item — the Halloumi Melt, made with halloumi and pepper jack cheese, roasted and sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions, arugula, za’atar and sherry vinaigrette on country white bread.

“We are extremely excited about our partnership with Melt Shop and look forward to seeing the joy this unique and innovative concept will bring to customers in the Middle East,” said Bader Al Usaimi, Managing Director of Ali Alghanim & Sons Food & Beverage Division. “When we first came across Melt Shop two years ago we were sure it would be a success, but now that we are open in Kuwait, we are even more convinced of how well the brand will be received by the Kuwaiti people. We look forward to growing with Melt Shop and expanding throughout Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.”

The company is still seeking qualified franchisees to join the brand and currently has opportunities domestically in markets such as the Northeast, Midwest, and Florida, and in most international markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, Mexico, South America, Canada, Western Europe and Australia.

“We are planning to continue with our aggressive expansion and look forward to signing additional domestic and international franchise agreements,” said Josh Morgan, COO of Melt Shop. “Kuwait is just the beginning. Melt Shop has positioned itself at the forefront of the melted sandwich movement and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Melt Shop launched its franchise model in September 2017 and has already signed multiple deals placing the company well ahead of its goal to open 100 locations by 2022. Melt Shop’s focus is simple: melted sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients. The product and processes have been meticulously refined for more than six years. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces — the company creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. The food unlocks the feelings, memories and moments that bring people joy. It’s a reminder of the good, simple, carefree things in life.

Melt Shop is poised for excellent ROI with an estimated initial investment range of $368,240 – $698,800 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $35,000 and a sales range of $1,016,984 – $1,640,406 (sale range based on Melt Shops’ six corporate restaurants open over 12 months as of end of 2016, as referenced in Item 19 of the 2017 FDD). Melt Shop is seeking well-capitalized partners who are entrepreneurial and have a strong knowledge of their market. The ideal franchisee is a proven multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, Operating Partner of Aurify Brands, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com. Follow Melt Shop on Instagram for the latest news. Learn more about Melt Shop Al Hamra at www.meltshop.com/locations/al-hamra.

Melt Shop is a part of Aurify Brands, a company equal parts hospitality group and restaurant incubator. Aurify Brands was founded by Andy Stern and John Rigos, who are Five Guys Burgers and Fries multi-unit franchisees, and former franchisees of Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins. Aurify Brands believes that one quality, more than any other, determines the success of a concept: the strength of the brand and its connection to guests. Melt Shop was built upon that premise. Aurify Brands also owns and operates The Little Beet, The Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and MAKE Sandwich.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to eight locations in three states — six in and around New York City, one in Pennsylvania, and one in Minnesota. Melt Shop recently expanded into the Middle East and is expected to open seven locations in the region, with four opening in Kuwait by March 2018. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces, it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com.

About Aurify Brands

Aurify Brands originally began as Five Points Partners (“FPP”), founded in 2003, with a singular focus: to build or acquire multi-unit national franchise networks. FPP started with one Subway restaurant in Walton, NY and grew to 18 Dunkin’ Donuts, 10 Baskin-Robbins, and in 2006, acquired the right to develop up to 30 Five Guys Burgers locations. Aurify Brands was formed in 2010 to identify unmet market needs that can be filled with original concepts developed, acquire existing companies with high, yet unrealized, brand potential, and to continue developing multi-unit franchise concepts with stand-out brand characteristics.

