Melt Shop Signs First Domestic Franchise Agreement

As Part of Melt Shop’s Aggressive Growth Plans, New Franchisee 717 Food Group Will Open Restaurant in Staten Island Mall in 2018

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop, the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, announced today the signing of its first domestic franchise agreement with 717 Food Group. The new partner will open their first Melt Shop in Staten Island Mall, in Staten Island, New York, in 2018. Founded by Spencer Rubin in 2011, Melt Shop currently has eight corporate locations throughout New York, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis, and recently signed a multi-unit deal to open seven restaurants in the Middle East, in which four will open by the second quarter of 2018. The brand plans to grow to 100 locations over the next five years.

“We’re thrilled that just weeks after the announcement of our franchise program launch, we’ve signed our first franchisee — and in our own backyard,” said Spencer Rubin, Melt Shop Founder. “717 Food Group’s passion and excitement for Melt Shop combined with their hospitality and operations experience and achievements makes them the perfect partner.”

717 Food Group is led by Roxanne Mallilo, with her brother Michael Manniello acting as her partner. The brother-and-sister duo has over 40 years of combined experience in hospitality and restaurants, with a prominent presence in airports.

“When my brother approached me about opening Melt Shop’s first franchised restaurant, I jumped at the opportunity,” said Mallilo, chief executive officer of 717 Food Group. “Aside from its phenomenal product, we were blown away by Melt Shop’s business model, operational excellence, and the unparalleled support we received from its dedicated and passionate team. We’re thrilled to stand behind an emerging concept and continue to grow with the brand.”

Melt Shop’s focus is simple: melted sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients. The product and processes have been meticulously refined for more than six years. But Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces — it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. The food unlocks the feelings, memories and moments that bring people joy. It’s a reminder of the good, simple, carefree things in life.

Melt Shop is seeking qualified franchisees to join the brand and currently has opportunities domestically in markets such as the Northeast, Midwest, and Florida, and in most international markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, Mexico, South America, Canada, Western Europe, and Australia. Melt Shop is poised for excellent ROI with an estimated initial investment range of $368,240 – $698,800 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $35,000 and a sales range of $1,016,984 – $1,640,406 (sale range based on Melt Shops’ six corporate restaurants open over 12 months as of end of 2016, as referenced in Item 19 of the 2017 FDD). Melt Shop is seeking well-capitalized partners who are entrepreneurial and have a strong knowledge of their market. The ideal franchisee is a proven multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, Operating Partner of Aurify Brands, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com. Follow Melt Shop on Instagram for the latest news.

Melt Shop is a part of Aurify Brands, a company equal parts hospitality group and restaurant incubator. Aurify Brands was founded by Andy Stern and John Rigos, who are Five Guys Burgers and Fries multi-unit franchisees, and former franchisees of Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins. Aurify Brands believes that one quality, more than any other, determines the success of a concept: the strength of the brand and its connection to guests. Melt Shop was built upon that premise. Aurify Brands also owns and operates The Little Beet, The Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and MAKE Sandwich.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to eight locations in three states — six in and around New York City, one in Pennsylvania, and one in Minnesota. Melt Shop recently expanded into the Middle East and is expected to open seven locations in the region, with four opening in Kuwait by March 2018. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces, it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com.

About Aurify Brands

Aurify Brands originally began as Five Points Partners (“FPP”), founded in 2003, with a singular focus: to build or acquire multi-unit national franchise networks. FPP started with one Subway restaurant in Walton, NY and grew to 18 Dunkin’ Donuts, 10 Baskin-Robbins, and in 2006, acquired the right to develop up to 30 Five Guys Burgers locations. Aurify Brands was formed in 2010 to identify unmet market needs that can be filled with original concepts developed, acquire existing companies with high, yet unrealized, brand potential, and to continue developing multi-unit franchise concepts with stand-out brand characteristics.

