Maggiano’s Donates More Than $700,000 to Make-A-Wish

Guests of America’s favorite casual-dining restaurant helped grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Maggiano’s Little Italy© just completed its 16th annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish© campaign.

During the campaign (May 30-Aug. 7), guests were invited to help Maggiano’s grant transformative wishes for children battling critical illnesses. The campaign raised a total of $725,000, which has been donated to Make-A-Wish.

“I’m amazed by our incredible Guests and Teammates who supported this campaign,” said Kelly C. Baltes, President of Maggiano’s. “We wouldn’t have been able to make a donation of this magnitude without their selfless support. We are all honored to have the opportunity to raise money to grant wishes and create special memories for wish kids, in addition to continuing our work with Make-A-Wish as they prepare to celebrate 40 years of granting wishes in 2020.”

To-date, Maggianos’ annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign has raised nearly $10 million, which has granted 1,200 life-changing wishes.

“Wishes are only made possible through the generosity of individual and corporate donors, like Maggiano’s, whose community comes together each year to provide children battling critical illnesses renewed energy and strength,” said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “We look forward to continuing to reach even more eligible children across the country in partnership with Maggiano’s, one dish at a time.”

Maggiano’s Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano’s menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano’s 53 restaurants nationwide offer brunch, lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano’s is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world’s leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 32 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano’s, Brinker owns and operates Chili’s© Grill & Bar.

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

