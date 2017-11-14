Logan Square's Lonesome Rose opening next week 

After what felt like an exceptionally long construction period (nearly four years after taking over the space at 2101 N. California Ave.), Lonesome Rose finally plans to open Monday in Logan Square. It's the latest project from Land and Sea Dept., the team behind Longman & Eagle, Cherry Circle Room, Parson's and Lost Lake, among other wildly popular venues.

The restaurant was inspired by the cuisines of northern Mexico and the American Southwest, and will feature food by Pete Coenen (Cherry Circle Room, Lost Lake) and drinks by Paul McGee (Lost Lake).

The full menu hasn't been released yet, but expect a range of tacos (carne asada, carnitas, chipotle shrimp, Baja shrimp), nachos, chilaquiles and a double stack chorizo burger, which includes Chihuahua cheese, iceberg slaw, crema and pickled red Fresno chiles.

Rather like Longman & Eagle, Lonesome Rose also plans to be an all-day operation, so along with lunch and dinner options, there will be a walk-up window for breakfast that opens at the very un-hipster hour of 7 a.m. Along with coffee in the morning, you can look out for smoothies and breakfast tacos.

Lonesome Rose, 2101 N. California Ave., http://lonesomerose.com/

