Local Barbecue Franchisee Opens New Dickey’s Location in Long Beach

The new location will open its doors Thursday, October 19

Long Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Dickey’s Barbecue Pit opens their newest location tomorrow, October 19 with four weeks of specials and giveaways, including free barbecue for a year for three lucky guests. The new location will be opened by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee Roy Wen.

“The Dickey family welcomes Roy Wen to the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit team,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “We look forward to the opening of his new location and the success of his store in Long Beach.”

Dickey’s will offer the following specials and giveaways for the next four weeks:

Thirsty Thursdays: Guests will receive a free Big Yellow Cup with free refills all day.

Philanthropy Fridays: “You Give, We Give” – Guests who donate to Dickey’s charitable foundation, Barbecue, Boots & Badges, will receive a gift card as a thank you for their donation. All uniformed first responders also receive 50 percent off their meal.

Giveaway Saturday: Guests can register for a chance to win free barbecue for a year.

Kids Eat Free Sundays: Kids eat free with an adult purchase of $10 or more.

This will be Wen’s first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location to open in California. “I am excited to open my first location and serve the members of my community Dickey’s slow-smoke, Texas-style barbecue,” says Wen.

To join Dickey’s Big Yellow Cup Club and receive members-only specials and discounts, click here.

The new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Long Beach is located at 421 W. Broadway Ave., Suite 521 Long Beach, CA 90802. The phone number is 562-432-3005.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the nation’s largest barbecue chain was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. Today, all meats are still slow smoked on-site in each restaurant. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and home style sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)‘ included. The fast-casual concept has expanded to nearly 600 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and in 2017 again won a top 10 on the list. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine, Franchise Times, and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

