The Lemonshark Poké & Makai Experience Lands in Ohio

LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill Opens in Columbus

Santa Monica, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The California based LemonShark Poké, known for its island influenced, build your own poké, introduces LemonShark Poké and Makai Grill. The Makai Grill experience encourages guests to take part in the grilling process with table side grills. Ohio’s first location will open next week in Columbus’ Easton Towne Center. Golf pro Billy Horschel and partner Sherry Whay will help grow the LemonShark presence in the Ohio market. Ohio’s first location in the Easton Towne Center will be a blend of both brands, LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill. “LemonShark is a brand that I quickly came to love while traveling across the country to play,” says co-owner and 5x PGA Tour Winner and Fed Ex Cup Champion, Billy Horschel. “I am extremely excited to bring LemonShark Poké and Makai Grill to the Columbus community. The Columbus area is well-known for its support of innovative restaurant concepts, and I feel LemonShark will become a favorite within the foodie community. I hope the Buckeye Nation enjoys the unique, flavorful menu as much as I do. Easton Town Center is the perfect backdrop to showcase our first location.”

Makai Grill’s Chef inspired menu gives the guest a choice of perfectly seasoned, skewered proteins and veggies such as miso butter filet mignon, salmon sticky chili glaze and chicken pineapple chili glaze. If you are looking for something on the lighter side the seared ahi salad is sure to satisfy your appetite. “Our first goal is to create a unique shared dining experience for our guests, but our priority is our menu. It is sure to please the most decerning palate,” said Tobi Miller, President, and co-founder of LemonShark Poké and Makai Grill .



About LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill



LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill is a contemporary Hawaiian themed restaurant that offers guests a hybrid dining experience combining both fast casual and full service in a sophisticated environment modeled after a movement dubbed “Tropical Modernism”. Tropical Modernism is characterized by contemporary minimalism utilizing only subtle elements from the tropics such as bamboo and wicker. The LemonShark Poké menu is greatly expanded by the Makai Grill with the addition of table-side hibachi grills. Guests are encouraged to take part in the grilling process a la “Korean barbeque” style if they wish or let our Makai Grill Experts

do the job for them. LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill further offers guests a full bar of uniquely curated sakes along with paring suggestions and brand-centric cocktails such as the popular “Makai Tai.”

The “LemonShark” in the name is derived from the Lemon Shark, a shark species that hunts only on the finest quality of fish it can find – of mature age and size. Inspired by the discerning Lemon Shark, LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill creates poké with only the finest line-caught fish available that is certified dolphin, sea turtle and sea mammal safe.

LemonShark Poké & Makai Grill Columbus, Ohio is located at 3969 Merchant’s Row Columbus, OH, 43219. The location is slated to open February 23, 2021.

