Legendary Allagash beer lands in Chicago for first time — but will anyone beyond beer nerds care?

Beer lovers will not hesitate to spend hours in line, usually for a new release perceived as rare, something hazy that tastes like a fruit stand or perhaps a boozy stout reminiscent of dessert.

But one of the most important beers in modern American brewing — and believe it or not, that’s not hyperbole — is about to land in Chicago for the first time with not only nary a line in sight, but also with mainstream interest unlikely to exceed tepid.

In an era of beer lines, beer gimmicks and beer hype, Allagash Brewing’s Coolship Resurgam is an old school oddity: fruity, musty, tart, dry and eminently worthy of its comparison to a horse blanket.

Yes, as in a blanket atop a horse.

Coolship Resurgam doesn’t taste like a fruit stand or like dessert, but it is a mandatory journey for beer lovers, one that was named the 16th “most important American craft beer ever brewed” in Food & Wine magazine last year.

Coolship Resurgam is a gueuze-style ale, a complex beer rooted in a complex process that begins by making a fairly traditional wort — the stuff that becomes beer. However, the wort then begins its unique journey, spending the night in an open, shallow metal vessel called a coolship. There, exposed through open windows to the night air, the wort picks up wild yeast and bacteria riding the air.

Most beer gets an addition of yeast as an ingredient during the brewing process. Not gueuze, whose brilliance comes in the rustic character imbued from the wild yeast found only during optimal conditions. For Allagash, that’s an overnight temperature between 25 and 40 degrees.

After a night in the coolship, the wort is transferred to oak barrels, where it ferments into a beer style called lambic. Gueuze is a blend of 1-, 2- and 3-year-old lambics that are bottled and then matured for at least six months.

Coolships, and the traditional lambic-making process, are exceedingly rare in American brewing; in Chicago, only Dovetail and Whiner breweries have installed coolships. Other breweries employing them include Jester King in Austin, Texas; Oxbow in Maine; Funk Factory Geuzeria in Madison, Wis.; Beachwood Blendery in Southern California; and The Referend Bier Blendery in New Jersey.

The first American brewery to install a coolship and make beer in classic Belgian traditions? Allagash, which began making lambic styles with a goal of making gueuze-inspired beer in 2007. (Most American brewers don’t claim to make actual gueuze out of respect for Belgian brewers; instead the beer is “gueuze-style” or “gueuze-inspired.”)

Allagash first released Coolship Resurgam in 2011, naming the beer for its iconic piece of equipment and Portland’s motto, “resurgam,” Latin that is commonly translated as “rise again.”

Allagash has continued to release the beer in addition to a handful of other lambic styles annually, though in minute amounts — so minute that it has never been sold beyond the brewery’s walls.

Allagash brewmaster Jason Perkins said the brewery has long planned to send its lambic-style beers into its 17-state distribution footprint once there was enough to do so while maintaining stock at the brewery. Though lambic styles remain an infinitesimally small percentage of Allagash’s production — nearly 85 percent is the iconic Allagash White — the brewery has finally reached that threshhold.

As a result, Coolship Resurgam will show up this week in stores and bars, including Binny’s, Grand & Western Fine Wine and Liquors, Standard Market, The Beer Temple and Malloy's Finest Wine & Spirits. Bottles will also be available at bars and restaurants that include Hopleaf, The Map Room and Dusek’s Board & Beer.

Perkins called Coolship Resurgam’s graduation into distribution a joyous milestone.

“It feels so genuine,” he said. “We’d set this rule, despite the fact people would have loved to buy this beer sooner, and the time has come.”

Limited amounts of another Allagash lambic, Coolship Red, which is aged in oak with raspberries, has also arrived in Chicago on draft for the first time. Kegs will be tapped this week at The Moonlighter, Hopleaf and Parlor Pizza’s West Loop location.

Resurgam, however, will be available only in bottles.

And what’s in those bottles? The first thing to know is that Resurgam, like any lambic, must be drunk at the proper temperature for its layered character to emerge. The standard recommendation is between 40 and 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

What follows is a ride that evokes the legendary Belgian lambic producers: tart citrus riding an earthy-grassy backbone that veers into unmistakable funk (horse blanket!), rustic oaky leather and a wisp of — get ready for it — blue cheese. But Resurgam is also bright and refreshing in its spry tartness. It is a beer to savor.

Perkins describes Coolship Resurgam as follows: “I find it has a nice balance of acidity and body; some (gueuze and gueuze-style beers) are made more acidic and tart, and some are less. From our perspective, ours is in the middle. There’s a lot of apricot notes in the aroma. … You get the horse blanket, the musty character, but both those characteristics play in the background. There’s lemon rind, apricot — old citrus. That makes it sound bad, but when I say apricot and lemon or lemon zest, I mean more like it’s aged apricot or lemon character.”

There has already been some despairing within Chicago’s beer industry that Coolship Red — which arrived in kegs last week — has been met with a shrug by beer drinkers who are either unaware of the beer or simply don’t care about it because it’s not hazy IPA or a sweet, boozy stout. Coolship Resurgam may well meet a similar fate. Perkins wouldn’t be surprised.

“My impression is the people buying pastry stouts and hazy IPAs are newer beer drinkers,” Perkins said. “My guess is people buying (Resurgam or Red) have been in the craft beer world for a lot longer. It’s such a different beer style that I assume the people buying these beers styles are quite savvy and aware. It’ll just be a different kind of consumer and a different kind of buzz.”

