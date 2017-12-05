Legacy Hall Makes Highly Anticipated Debut Wednesday

Innovative three-story culinary and entertainment destination celebrates grand opening Dec. 6 in Plano, Texas

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The wait is finally over. Legacy Hall – one of the nation’s largest and most unique new food halls – is making its highly anticipated debut tomorrow.

Dedicated to serving the best-of food trends prepared by premier chefs and local artisans, the three-story, 55,000-square-foot European-style food hall, brewery and live music and entertainment venue is opening its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7800 Windrose Ave. in Plano’s acclaimed Legacy West development.

“Legacy Hall is the first of its kind, and it’s one of the most extraordinary food halls on the planet,” said Jack Gibbons, President & COO of Front Burner Restaurants. “Legacy Hall offers the very best in food theater, showcasing the sights, smells, sounds and tastes of delicious cuisines presented by a blue-chip collection of culinary experts who are passionate about turning each meal into an experience. Conceiving, designing and building a concept of this magnitude takes a lot of work – including visits to many of the top food halls across the globe – and we can’t wait to show off the results at this incredible dining and entertainment destination.”

Gensler designed Legacy Hall, and like the food hall’s cuisine, the architecture is simple, honest and well crafted. Raw wood, concrete, steel, modified shipping containers, exposed ductwork, conduits and pipes are all carefully and purposefully arranged to create a functional artistic expression of what a building is.