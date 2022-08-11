Krystal Excites the Night With Ray J

Late Night Fueled with Special $1.99 Krystal Snack

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal , the original slider of the South, is back to being open late – and they have a crave that everyone can enjoy! Participating Krystals are offering the Krystal Snack for $1.99, consisting of a signature Krystal and a small fry or order of tots. To spotlight all things fun after dark, Krystal is partnering with American actor, singer and TV personality Ray J for a series of commercials that will be airing systemwide.

“More of our restaurants are now staying open later and later, striving to meet the Krystal crave as our guests are getting out and enjoying the night life,” said Tom Stager , President of Krystal Restaurants LLC. “We’re ready to serve, whether with our new $1.99 Krystal Snack, a Sackful of classic Cheese Krystals, or late night favorite, Chili Cheese Pups.”

The $1.99 Krystal Snack is valid only at participating restaurants and is available all day. It features the classic Krystal, the sandwich that made the brand famous. Grilled to perfection on diced onions and topped with mustard and that critical dill pickle, it is paired with a small fry or order of tater tots for the perfect savory snack.

The brand is getting the word out through celebrity Ray J, who is part of BET’s reality series College Hill: Celebrity Edition and has starred in a number of other reality TV shows. Ray J is also involved in the tech industry with his company Raycon Global and continues to make music. The Krystal late night commercials were filmed in Atlanta and will be airing starting 8/1.

“Ray J actually reached out to us through our Head of Creative Marketing, 2 Chainz, and wanted to get involved with spreading the word about Krystal,” added Stager. “He’s shown us an immense amount of passion for the brand and embodies our enthusiasm for getting back to normal after the pandemic and bringing back later hours.”

Krystal restaurants offer dine-in, drive-thru, or online ordering via the official Krystal website or app. The app is available for download via the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, including locations that are open for late night, visit www.Krystal.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

For more information, visit Krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

