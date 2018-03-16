Just Opened: Octavio Cantina & Kitchen cuisine inspired by traditions of Mexican region

Opened Tuesday, Octavio Cantina & Kitchen brings more Mexican cuisine to Andersonville’s Clark Street corridor.

The owners are Munster Restaurant group, the same team behind Lady Gregory’s and Wilde Bar & Restaurant. Chef Daniel Munoz said the group had strong ties to the Andersonville neighborhood and wanted to bring some variation to the kinds of restaurants that already exist.

“There are a lot of places that have been there for a while and people have their favorites,” Munoz said, “but I think there really isn’t anything like what Octavio is going to be.” (Cescas Margarita Bar & Grill operates a few blocks from Octavio.)

Munoz’s father is from Jalisco, Mexico, and the younger Munoz visited the Mexican state for a month and a half prior to opening, noting that his own background has heavily influenced the creation of the menu.

Munoz said he and chefs Dudley Nieto and Tobie Nidetz (who helped develop the menu) aim to stay true to pan-Mexican cuisine, along with using local ingredients.

“We’re not trying to veer off into something too far-fetched,” Munoz said. “It’s a modern Mexican restaurant.” For instance, using 10 different chiles in traditional and contemporary fashion.

Munoz said that while he and the staff are using traditional techniques, they also kept in mind that the restaurant had to be approachable for the neighborhood.

“We wanted to make sure we have a balance of foodie-type menu items and something that if a family came in and they’re not looking to be too adventurous, to have options as well,” he said.

Take the pulpo al pastor, octopus marinated in spices found in pork al pastor, paired with a chile morita salsa, jicama pineapple salad and avocado salsa verde. Don’t miss the poblano mole, served with roasted chicken, which is cooked for four hours with more than 15 ingredients. The full menu spans multiple Mexican regions, with tacos, enchiladas, aguachiles and wood oven-grilled entrees for adventurous diners. Octavio Cantina will offer brunch seven days a week with additional items like an avocado tostada, cornmeal waffle and chicken, and chilaquiles.

Matthew Frederick, who created the cocktails at Logan Square’s Mi Tocaya Antojeria, will showcase tequilas, mezcals and sotols in the beverage program, as well as highlight Mexican-inspired cocktails.

The drinks menu will feature slushies, draft cocktails and even a nonalcoholic tequila. Cocktails like the El Humo “Smoke” cocktail use El Buho Especial Mezcal, lapsang souchong tea, barrel-aged orange and angostura bitters, agave nectar and sweetgrass smoke, while the Flames of Passion cocktail is made with passionfruit syrup, a housemade hot sauce and sparkling wine.

Named after Octavio Paz, a Nobel Prize-winning writer, the restaurant continues the Munster group’s tradition of naming its projects after famous poets and writers. The space occupies the former Acre Restaurant & Ombra spot, which closed early last year.

The interior of the restaurant will feature art like the 30-foot map of Mexico by Chris Silva and a portrait of Octavio Paz by Cecilio Garcia, both local artists.

“(Octavio Paz) was very big on representing Mexico as a whole, so that’s what we’re trying to do,” Munoz said.

5310 N. Clark St., 773-293-1223, mrgchicago.com/restaurant/octavio

