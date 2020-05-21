Juice It Up! Named a 2020 Fast Casual Top Mover & Shaker

Veteran Raw Juice Bar and Smoothie Franchise Shines in Competitive Fast Casual Segment

Irvine, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Juice It Up! , one of the nation’s leading franchisors of handcrafted smoothies, raw juices, and superfruit bowls, is proud to announce it was recognized as a 2020 Fast Casual Top Mover & Shaker . For the past 16 years, the Fast Casual Top 100 Movers & Shakers has identified the most innovative brands and leaders for their contributions to the growth of the fast casual restaurant segment.

“Although this year has been anything but predictable, we started 2020 strong and have already made big strides in taking the Juice It Up! brand to new heights. We’ve completely overhauled our website, signed new franchise deals, developed a fresh and exciting new store prototype, and are in the final development stages of introducing our new and improved mobile app,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “The recognition as a top fast casual chain, especially at a time when competition for healthier food options is particularly fierce, validates the efforts that our leadership team has devoted to ensuring Juice It Up! remains a premiere guest experience and franchising opportunity.”

Celebrating 25 years in business, Juice It Up! has remained a top player in the booming segment with over 80 units operating across four states. Recognized for product consistency and being ahead of the trends, Juice It Up! is at the forefront of menu innovation . Product R&D is led by Juice It Up!’s fulltime nutritionist and food scientist, designing every item focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. To help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up! is committed to transparency and keeping customers informed about the ingredients that go into their juices, bowls and smoothies.

Sue Taylor, Vice President of Operations for the brand, added, “This accolade is dedicated to our most important customer, our franchise partners, who made it possible to effectively pivot our business model during these unprecedented times. They embraced the big changes like adding curbside pickup and third-party delivery, all as they implemented enhanced safety, health and sanitization protocols so that we’re able to safely serve our guests where and when they want.”

The brand leadership team continues to identify markets in California and the Western U.S. that have a strong appetite for an established juice, bowl and smoothie concept like Juice It Up! With a proven business model and a strong franchise-centric approach that’s been honed over the past 25 years, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate entrepreneurs, area developers and multi-unit franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading smoothie, raw juice and superfruit bowl concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand, its history and franchise opportunities, please visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been named a 2019 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com .

Juice It Up! Social Media Pages

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/juiceitup/

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/juiceitup/

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/juiceituphq/