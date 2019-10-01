Juice It Up! Hires Natalie Eaglin as Director of Marketing

Former CPK Executive Joins One of the Nation’s Leading Smoothie, Raw Juice & Bowl Franchises

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, has appointed Natalie Eaglin as its Director of Marketing. Leveraging over 12 years of strategic marketing experience in the restaurant industry, Eaglin was with California Pizza Kitchen for more than seven years where she most recently served as the Director of Marketing and Beverage. Eaglin’s experiencing in developing multi-channel marketing strategies will play a vital role in the next phase of growth for the Juice It Up! brand.

“Natalie brings extensive experience building brands and leading innovative, fully-integrated marketing programs, and her deep understanding of the restaurant industry makes her a natural fit to join our leadership team,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “We’re confident she will bring a refreshed perspective and strong leadership capabilities to our marketing department while continuing to drive the positive momentum we have achieved in the raw juice, smoothie and bowl segment.”

As Director of Marketing, Eaglin will be responsible for leading, developing and executing marketing strategies and programs, while helping to inspire new approaches to drive brand growth and franchise system profitability. Eaglin will work closely with Juice It Up!’s versatile leadership team to advance important initiatives in brand refresh and innovation, guest loyalty, online ordering, menu innovation, and digital marketing strategies while continuing to build on the strengths of the 25-year-old brand.

“I’m incredibly energized to join the Juice It Up! team and bring some new ideas to the table while enhancing the great work they’re already doing; I have a very solid foundation to build upon,” said Eaglin. “The brand has really perfected the balance of flavor and functionality in their smoothies, juices and bowls, and I’m looking forward to amplifying what sets Juice It Up! apart from other players in the segment.”

For nearly 25 years, Juice It Up! has been serving the best in handcrafted smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always striving to stay ahead of the trends in lifestyle, convenience and nutrition, Juice It Up! designs every menu item to be focused on equal parts flavor and functionality to offer products that not only taste great, but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With an unwavering commitment to help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up!’s standard and highly customizable menu and large variety of functional ingredients makes it easy to personalize any order to align with the specific wants and needs of guests at every stage of their wellness journey.

With over 100 franchised locations open or under development in California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate entrepreneurs, area developers and franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading smoothie, raw juice and superfruit bowl concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand, its history and franchise opportunities, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the privately-owned company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” An established lifestyle brand with unparalleled experience in the raw juice bar industry, Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

