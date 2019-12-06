Juice It Up! Broadens Its California Footprint

Leading Smoothie, Superfruit Bowl & Raw Juice Chain Rejuvenates Growth in Central & Northern California

) Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl chains, continues to broaden its California presence with recent openings in Ripon and Delano, two rapidly growing communities in Central California. With 100 franchised locations open or under development in California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, 77 of which are in California, the state remains a key area of growth for the brand. The brand plans to open three additional Southern California locations in Costa Mesa, Santa Ana and Rialto, California, in early 2020.

“After seeing the tremendous profitability of our Los Banos location which opened in 2018, and the many years of success we’ve experienced in Lodi and at Fresno State University, we were very excited to see new franchisee interest in communities throughout Central and Northern California,” said Chris Braun, Juice It Up! CEO. “For the past 25 years our brand has grown significantly in Southern California, but we see huge potential for the Juice It Up! brand in Central and Northern California where we currently operate five locations. We’ve identified several trade areas throughout these regions where there is huge growth potential and are thrilled to be actively engaged with potential franchise partners to expand in these areas.”

Since 1995, Juice It Up! has been serving the best in handcrafted smoothies, fresh-squeezed raw juices and superfruit bowls. Always striving to stay ahead of the trends in lifestyle, convenience and nutrition, Juice It Up! designs every menu item to be focused on equal parts flavor and functionality, to offer products that not only taste great but also support a healthy and active lifestyle. With an unwavering commitment to help guests make educated decisions based on their personal tastes and wellness goals, Juice It Up!’s highly customizable menu and large variety of functional ingredients makes it easy to personalize any order to align with the specific wants and needs of guests at every stage of their wellness journey.

Braun continued, “2020 is going to be a big year for the Juice It Up! brand and its franchise partners. In addition to entering new franchise territories, we are launching a new website, introducing order ahead “skip-the-line” functionality for our guests, expanding our leadership team, and working on other initiatives that support franchisee growth and profitability.

Juice It Up! is looking to partner with passionate entrepreneurs, area developers and franchisees who are interested in joining a highly recognizable, successful and market leading smoothie, raw juice and superfruit bowl concept. For more information about the Juice It Up! brand, its history and franchise opportunities, please visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

About Juice It Up!

Juice It Up! is a leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, and superfruit bowl franchise. Founded in 1995, the Irvine, California-based lifestyle brand is focused on providing its guests with a variety of great-tasting, better-for-you food and drink choices designed with personal wellness in mind. With over 100 locations open or under development across California, New Mexico, Oregon and Texas, the company is showcasing a new restaurant design, a heavier focus on healthy smoothies and bowls, the growing demand for raw and cold pressed juice options, and a menu refresh that reflects the brand’s active personality and motto to “Live Life Juiced!” Juice It Up! has been included in Fast Casual’s 2017 Top 100 Movers & Shakers List, Franchise Times’ 2017 Top 200+ Franchise Chains, named a 2018 “Best for Vets” Franchise by Military Times, ranked a top Smoothies/Juices franchise in Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2019 Annual Franchise 500® List, and named one of Entrepreneur Magazine’s 2017 Best Food Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans. According to the Nation’s Restaurant News Annual Top 200 Report, the $32.1 billion U.S. beverage-snack industry is recognized as one of 2018’s top five bestselling restaurant segments. For more information about becoming a Juice It Up! franchise partner, visit www.juiceitupfranchise.com.

