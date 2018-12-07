  1. Home
Joong Boo Market in Avondale reopens after causing Twitter upset

From www.chicagotribune.com by Louisa Chu
Joong Boo Market, the Asian grocery store in Avondale best known for its Korean products, has reopened after causing a local Twitter upset.

A photo of a neon green Chicago Department of Public Health “License Suspended” sticker dated Dec. 6 was posted by a would-be customer Thursday on Twitter.

"I will only vote for candidates who promise to reopen Joong Boo immediately," said a comment in response.

The Chicago Department of Public Health released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"On December 6, 2018, CDPH conducted an inspection of Joong Boo Market located at 3333 N. Kimball and found several violations, including no hot water throughout the establishment. This is a priority violation, and as a result the establishment was closed. The establishment has corrected the issue and has been cleared to reopen."

A man who answered the store phone Friday but would not give his name confirmed that the store had reopened.

Joong Boo Market, 3333 N. Kimball Ave., 773-478-5566, www.joongboomarket.com

lchu@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @louisachu

This story has been updated with the CDPH statement.

