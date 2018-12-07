Joong Boo Market in Avondale reopens after causing Twitter upset
Joong Boo Market, the Asian grocery store in Avondale best known for its Korean products, has reopened after causing a local Twitter upset.
A photo of a neon green Chicago Department of Public Health “License Suspended” sticker dated Dec. 6 was posted by a would-be customer Thursday on Twitter.
"I will only vote for candidates who promise to reopen Joong Boo immediately," said a comment in response.
The Chicago Department of Public Health released the following statement Friday afternoon:
"On December 6, 2018, CDPH conducted an inspection of Joong Boo Market located at 3333 N. Kimball and found several violations, including no hot water throughout the establishment. This is a priority violation, and as a result the establishment was closed. The establishment has corrected the issue and has been cleared to reopen."
A man who answered the store phone Friday but would not give his name confirmed that the store had reopened.
Joong Boo Market, 3333 N. Kimball Ave., 773-478-5566, www.joongboomarket.com
