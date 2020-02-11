Jon Taffer Selects Duncan Miller Ullmann as Design Partner to Create Taffer’s Tavern Restaurant Aesthetic

Internationally acclaimed firm hand-picked to design first Taffer’s Tavern franchise location in Georgia

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Taffer’s Tavern , the innovative restaurant concept created by award-winning hospitality expert and world-renowned business consultant Jon Taffer , selected Duncan Miller Ullmann (DMU) to design the inaugural location set to open the Atlanta area in the coming months. Since the Bar Rescue star launched his own innovative full-service restaurant concept in 2019, Taffer’s Tavern has already caught the attention of experienced restaurant and bar franchisees across the nation and around the world. DMU’s design for the first franchise location will set the tone for the tavern’s aesthetic and serve as a prototype for future Taffer’s Tavern restaurants.

“We have created a new, unique restaurant concept and brand from the ground up, and knew we needed to work with an industry-leading design firm to bring it to life,” said Taffer. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with DMU CEO and Design Principal Kimberley Miller in the past and feel the team has a clear understanding of my vision. I am confident they will create a space that our Taffer’s Tavern guests will enjoy.”

For more than 30 years, DMU has established itself as a pre-eminent global hospitality interior consultancy. Known for its fundamental commitment to innovative and timeless design, the firm’s project portfolio ranges from casinos and resorts to boutique and urban hotels, as well as nightclubs and restaurants. DMU offers full-service operations in the United States and India, and executes projects spanning from the United States to the Caribbean, UAE and Asia, which aligns well with the anticipated international growth plans for Taffer’s Tavern.

Renderings and design details are in progress as the first Taffer’s Tavern location readies to open this spring in the Atlanta metro area. DMU is focusing Taffer’s Tavern design inspiration on creating communal areas throughout the space and layering a thoughtful selection of finishes to create atmosphere, such as warm hues, lighting accents and metal millwork.

“While the design aspects may vary from location to location due to factors like square footage and building character, this first unit in the Atlanta area will have the brand DNA that we will replicate throughout the franchise,” said Taffer. “The design elements at this location will serve as a prototype for current and future franchisees.”

Together with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and The Halal Guys, Taffer is seeking experienced franchisees to continue bringing the Taffer’s Tavern concept to the 50 largest media markets throughout North America.

To sign up for the latest updates, find franchising information and learn more about Taffer’s Tavern, visit www.tafferstavern.com .

About Jon Taffer

Jon Taffer is a highly-reputed entertainer, entrepreneur, consultant and thought leader with more than 35 years of success in the entertainment, hospitality and nightlife industries. Leveraging extensive global experience with powerhouse brands and award-winning ventures, Jon is a valuable asset for companies seeking guidance on transformation, training programs, and “reaction management strategy.” His broad areas of expertise include product and brand recognition, merchandising promotions, customer acquisition, product marketing, go-to-market strategy, television, and public speaking. Starring as the host and Executive Producer of Bar Rescue on Paramount Network, the high rated show just wrapped its seventh season. Bar Rescue is a non-scripted reality show that spotlights Jon as he saves failing bars from looming closure, utilizing his four decades of unprecedented industry experience and trademarked Reaction Management strategy to consult on everything from menu design to cost management. Concurrently, Jon runs Taffer Virtual Teaching, his digital teaching platform, and Taffer Dynamics, his business consulting firm. Over the years, he has consulted for a range of well-known brands, including the NFL Network, Ritz-Carlton Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Holiday Inn Hotels, Sheraton Hotels, Intercontinental Hotels, Peninsula Hotels, TGI Fridays, Buffalo Wild Wings, Famous Dave’s Barbecue, Wolfgang Puck Express, Anheuser-Bush and the N9NE Steakhouse at Palms Casino Resort. Jon has been featured in numerous international publications such as Forbes Magazine, Entrepreneur, Rolling Stone, and The New York Times, among other prominent media outlets. He has appeared as a guest on shows ranging from Rachael Ray to Jimmy Kimmel Live to Good Morning America and continues regular appearances on Varney & Co. on the Fox Business News, and as a guest on many other major news networks. In addition, Jon is the author of the best-selling book “Raise the Bar: An Action-Based Method for Maximum Customer Reaction” and his new book “Don’t Bulls*t Yourself,” which stomps on the excuses holding people back from their own success in life and business. For more information, visit www.jontaffer.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide, and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .