JINYA Ramen Bar Offers $0 Delivery Fees for National Ramen Noodle Day

$0 delivery fees on DoorDash orders of $20 or more at acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant from March 29 – April 4

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is renowned for its slow-cooked approach to ramen, made from broths simmered for 20 JINYA Ramen Bar Offers $0 Delivery Fees for National Ramen Noodle Dayhours. So it only makes sense that the Japanese restaurant celebrates National Ramen Noodle Day in a big way.

Starting today, guests can enjoy $0 delivery fees* through the DoorDash app or website. With more than 12 different varieties of ramen to choose from, there isn’t a better way to celebrate this tasty holiday than with JINYA.

“We are proud of our authentic Japanese roots and are excited to share our cuisine in honor of National Ramen Noodle Day,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “At JINYA, our ramen noodles and broths take center stage. So, we’ve partnered with DoorDash to give our guests a convenient and affordable way to celebrate by enjoying our rich and balanced bowls.”

The health and safety of its guests and team members is JINYA’s top priority. In addition to adhering to all federal, state and local guidelines, JINYA has implemented enhanced sanitization standards and processes.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

*$0 Delivery Fee: Offer valid through April 4, 2021. Valid only on orders with a minimum subtotal greater than $20, excluding taxes and fees. Valid only at JINYA Ramen Bar locations on DoorDash. Limit one per person. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions .

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 39 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash enables local businesses to address consumers’ expectations of ease and immediacy and thrive in today’s convenience economy. By building the last-mile logistics infrastructure for local commerce, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time.

