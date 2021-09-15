JINYA Ramen Bar Launches New Menu Items Made with Impossible Meat Made From Plants

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant adds new items featuring plant-based meat to menu

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) JINYA Ramen Bar is taking its commitment to accommodate a variety of dietary needs and preferences to the next level by launching new dishes made with Impossible Foods’ plant-based meat !

Through its collaboration with Impossible Foods, JINYA is now offering five new dishes featuring balanced, bold ingredients and savory plant-based meat that don’t sacrifice on flavor. Guests can enjoy a variety of delicious products made with Impossible

meat in these authentic Japanese items:

Impossible

Tacos – Plant-based tacos with Impossible meat made from plants, guacamole and cilantro on bite-size crispy taco shells.

Impossible

Bun – Plant-based bun with Impossible meat made from plants, guacamole and cucumber, served with vegan mayonnaise.

Impossible

Rice Bowl – Plant-based rice bowl with Impossible meat made from plants, crispy chickpeas, kale, pickled red cabbage, crispy garlic and roasted pine nuts over steamed rice with vegan curry ranch dressing.

Flying Vegan Harvest – A vegan miso broth with Impossible meat made from plants, tofu, bean sprouts, broccolini, green onion, corn, red onion, crispy garlic and chili seasoning, served with thick noodles.

Tsunami White Pearl – A vegan vegetable broth with Impossible meat made from plants, green onion, red onion, spinach, broccolini, baby leaf, crispy garlic and garlic oil, served with thick noodles.

Impossible Foods makes delicious and nutritious meat, dairy and fish using plant-based ingredients. The company’s “magic ingredient,” heme, is an iron-containing molecule found in every living plant and animal, and it’s the abundance of heme that makes meat uniquely delicious.

“We couldn’t be happier to launch menu items made with Impossible meat,” said JINYA Ramen Bar Founder and CEO Tomonori Takahashi. “JINYA has been transforming the way people eat ramen with our gluten-free, vegan and vegetarian options. So, Impossible Foods’ products fit in perfectly with our menu innovation and add another layer of variety and opportunity for our guests to explore full-flavored Japanese cuisine.”

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to fresh garlic. Then, elevate the experience further by pairing it with tapas or a craft beer. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business. To learn more about JINYA’s full menu, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

JINYA Ramen Bar: A Bowl Above All Others

About JINYA Ramen Bar

Founded in 2010 by Tomonori Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 37 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter . To learn more about JINYA’s franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com/franchise .

