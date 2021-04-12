JINYA Holdings Partners with FranFast to Fuel Franchise Development

Parent company of Japanese ramen restaurants enlists franchise management suite in preparation for brands’ rapid expansion

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In an effort to drive significant international and domestic development this year, JINYA Holdings, Inc. announced today that the company has teamed up with FranFast – a complete franchise management suite.

JINYA Holdings – which operates bushi by JINYA, JINYA Ramen Bar, JINYA Ramen Express and Robata JINYA – signed a deal with FranFast to support the growth of its franchise profile. FranFast is a platform that utilizes four pillars – franchise development manager, new store opening tracker, franchise compliance tracker and franchise communities – that can be fully customized to the needs and business processes of each franchise network. With FranFast, JINYA Holdings can successfully expand its brands while remaining well-structured.

“As we continue to grow and ramp up our infrastructure, we wanted to find a solution that understood the franchise sales process but could be flexible and align with our specific needs at JINYA,” said JINYA Holdings Vice President of Franchise Sales Mike LaRue. “From territory mapping to signing franchise agreements, FranFast is able to provide a solution that will help us transition that lead from prospect all the way to building out a location as a franchisee. As we begin to see exponential growth with more than one brand, we’re confident FranFast will be a great partner.”

This year, JINYA Holdings is slated to open a total of 15 domestic and international restaurants throughout Arizona, California, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Vancouver, Canada. The company plans to spur additional franchise growth for JINYA Ramen Bar and launch franchising for bushi by JINYA.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with JINYA Holdings, Inc. in their digital transformation journey,” said Rogelio Martinez, CEO of Fast Cloud Consulting, the creator of FranFast. “We expect to see an important growth in the restaurant industry in 2021, especially those in a franchise format. With FranFast, our complete franchise management suite, we are equipping JINYA with the tools that they need to scale in an organized way and attract the best franchise candidates to become restaurant operators of the JINYA brands portfolio.”

To learn more about JINYA Holdings, visit jinyaholdings.com . For more information about franchise opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com or contact LaRue at mlarue@jinyaholdings.com.

About JINYA Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Holdings, Inc. operates bushi by JINYA, JINYA Ramen Bar, JINYA Ramen Express and Robata JINYA. The parent company has 42 restaurants in its portfolio with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA Holdings’ focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best cuisine out there across all of its brands. For more information, visit jinyaholdings.com . To learn more about JINYA Holdings’ franchising opportunities, visit jinyaramenbar.com .

About FranFast

FranFast

, a complete franchise management suite, helps standardize and accelerate franchisee recruitment, manage and monitor real estate development, track systemwide franchisee compliance and have a vibrant and collaborative franchisee community. FranFast

runs on the Salesforce

Platform, which has been tried and tested by over 150,000 companies worldwide and has recently been recognized by Gartner as the leading High-Productivity Application Platform-as-a-Service . With FranFast, franchisors of all sizes and industries can transform their network into an agile, predictable and scalable business. FranFast’s franchise management suite incorporates best-franchise practices and can be further customized to meet specific franchise requirements. With FranFast, the speed of business is accelerated. To learn more, visit franfast.io .

About Fast Cloud Consulting

Fast Cloud Consulting is a global consulting company specialized in redesigning business processes, bringing profitable, innovative and scalable solutions. From startups to leading companies in their segments, Fast Cloud has the experience to help businesses achieve the success they seek. To learn more, visit fastcloudconsulting.com or contact Fast Cloud at info@fastcloudconsulting.com .

