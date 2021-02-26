Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Opening First Space Coast Location

Frozen treats franchise concept continues to expand throughout Florida

West Melbourne, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Jeremiah’s Italian Ice – the premier concept in the frozen dessert category – is continuing its rapid national franchise expansion and bringing its tasty frozen treats to Florida’s Space Coast. The new franchisee-owned location, slated to open in early March, will be located at 225 Palm Bay Road NE Suite 171 in West Melbourne, in the Hammock Landing Shopping Center.

Local resident, Della Miller, will own the West Melbourne franchise location. Della has signed on for two additional locations as well, planning to open her second Jeremiah’s in Viera followed by her third in the market over the next few years. Miller, a fan of Jeremiah’s since living in the Orlando area as a young adult, is no stranger to working in the hospitality industry – in fact, she has spent her whole life in food service. Her parents owned a restaurant in Italy where she spent part of her childhood. The family moved to Florida to open another restaurant in Winter Park and Miller spent her early teenage years working in the restaurant until she got a job at McDonalds. It was at McDonalds where she rose through the ranks from birthday party hostess to general manager to a number of other roles before ending her quarter of a century career with the company as marketing supervisor. After four years, Della felt the pull back into the restaurant industry to keep her late father’s legacy alive and to do what she always loved, making people happy.

“I will always remember the moments of my family working at our restaurants,” Miller said. “I’ll now have the chance to make those same memories with my family, owning my own Jeremiah’s and helping the community make memories too.”

The West Melbourne Jeremiah’s will have an outdoor patio for everyone who wants to enjoy their sweet treats outside with their families and furry friends, allowing for maximized social distancing. Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Jeremiah’s has emphasized the importance of maintaining the health and safety of its employees and customers while continuing to spread positivity in a friendly atmosphere. Miller’s new location will open with safety protocols and operating procedures in place to support social distancing guidelines. The business will also be offering treats through third party delivery services.

Jeremiah’s frozen treats have gained immense popularity across Florida and gained a loyal customer base in all of their locations. Each store boasts an upbeat atmosphere full of vibrant colors and offers over 40 flavors of indulgent high-quality Italian Ice, as well as creamy Soft Ice Cream to create their famous “cool combos.” Jeremiah’s Gelati, which features layers of Italian Ice swirled with thick, homemade soft serve ice cream offers nearly limitless flavor combinations.

About Jeremiah’s Italian Ice

Founded in 1996 and franchising since 2019, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has come to be known not only for its superior frozen treats, but also its outstanding customer service, community involvement, and an exciting brand image that exudes the Jeremiah’s motto – LIVE LIFE TO THE COOLEST®. Focused on delivering flavorful experiences to each and every guest, Jeremiah’s is committed to serving its vibrant, flavorful treats up with a smile in a lively environment. With more than 30 locations throughout Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and Texas, Jeremiah’s is offering franchises across the Southern United States. To help guide the brand’s rapid expansion, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has partnered with Pivotal Growth Partners – a team of franchising veterans who’ve led some of the top brands in foodservice to award-winning growth. For more information about Jeremiah’s franchise opportunity, visit https://www.jeremiahsfranchise.com .

About Pivotal Growth Partners

Pivotal Growth Partners (PGP) is a full-service Growth & Development Firm with an unparalleled track record of success in growing franchise brands. The experienced team at PGP has awarded & developed more than 5000 franchised businesses across the US and internationally, working with startups and some of the world’s largest companies. With a combined 50+ years of experience and a network of growth and development partners, Pivotal Growth Partners creates value, growing small, regional companies into nationally acclaimed brands. PGP deploys proven processes and systems to effectively grow a business, by creating a “Results Focused” Franchise Growth & Support Culture within its brands. For more information, visit www.pivotalgrowthpartners.com .

