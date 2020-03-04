Interior Arts Introduces “Fresh Data,” 20 Modern New Design Laminates Featuring Luxurious Textures and Sophisticated Neutrals

( RestaurantNews.com ) Soothing neutrals and refined texture are the latest facts from Interior Arts. Fresh Data is a collection of 20 modern new design laminates the company is introducing for 2020.

The colors are of understated luxury. They are predominantly subdued and trending European tones as well as backed off neutrals and warm tones. These colorways, like a dark grey with gold micro speckling for example, sync with furniture and carpet selections.

Bold surface textures make these new laminates especially unique, pertinent and worthy of specification. These textures elevate the colors with new ways and new reflectivity. The Bisect texture, shown in photo, is a sublime diagonal, adding to its shining metallic look. Shown here in bronze, It’s also available in a brushed and stainless look.

Additionally, “Fresh Data” includes 3 new matte anti-fingerprint finishes, in black, white and grey. These are performance laminates that are anti-fingerprint and highly scratch resistant. To create, innovative acrylic resins are applied with electron beam curing. The result is an opaque, light absorbing surface with a soft, smooth and futuristic touch.

“ Fresh Data ” is available now from InteriorArts in oversize 4 x 10 foot sizes with the exception of #6070 Black Fresh, which is 4 x 9 foot size. It’s a standard grade laminate at .031” thickness.

It’s sourced from Italy, produced under stringent European workplace and environmental standards, and is stocked in the USA by InteriorArts and sold through the company’s nationwide distributor network.

About Interior Arts

Interior Arts is a collection of hpl design laminates featuring finishes and textures design professionals won’t find anywhere else. It’s from the same people as Chemetal metal designs and laminates and Treefrog, wood veneer laminates, two specialty materials used worldwide for interior design projects. www.interiorarts.com

