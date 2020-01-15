Indulge in Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar’s Savory New Menu Items

Popular gourmet burger joint debuts three new chef-driven, innovative items

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Guests at Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar – the Denver-based brand that puts the ‘Wow!’ in the quintessential American sandwich – can now sink their teeth into three delectable new menu items.

The popular gourmet burger joint recently added these mouthwatering items to its acclaimed menu:

Bistro Burger – A juicy patty topped with Gouda cheese, Applewood-smoked bacon, grilled onions, arugula and chipotle avocado crema. ($13.45)

Pastrami Burger – Start with a 7-ounce Angus patty, and add Boar’s Head® thinly sliced pastrami, sliced Swiss cheese, sliced pickled jalapenos, Bad Daddy’s Sauce and arugula. ($13.45)

California Chicken – A grilled chicken breast topped with white Cheddar, jalapeño bacon, mango salsa, avocado, lettuce and tomato. ($12.95)

“We are always exploring ways to create innovative dishes and give our guests something new to drool over,” said Bad Daddy’s Director of Marketing Amy Nedwell. “These new items are insanely delicious and really add value to our Badass Burgers lineup. We will continue to focus on menu innovation in the future so we can keep crafting the highest quality food and delivering the best guest experience around.”

For more information, including the full menu, visit baddaddysburgerbar.com .

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is committed to sourcing local and fresh ingredients whenever possible, supporting nearby businesses with interests in the local culinary marketplace. The Denver-based restaurant is renowned for its signature gourmet burgers, such as the Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids and the Bad Ass Burger. The flavorful menu also features giant chopped salads, specialty sides, appetizers and handspun milkshakes. The restaurant offers a full gluten-friendly menu and regional chef specials that incorporate local flavors and ingredients, along with a full bar offering an array of craft microbrew beers from regional breweries.

About Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (GTIM) owns and operates Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. GTIM currently owns, operates, franchises and licenses 35 Bad Daddy’s restaurants. For more information, please visit baddaddysburgerbar.com and connect with Bad Daddy’s on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

