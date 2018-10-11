Ina Garten Wants You to Cook Like a Pro, but Have Fun Doing It

Ina Garten is at it again. The doyenne of simple luxury and luxurious simplicity has published her newest cookbook, “Cook Like a Pro: Recipes and Tips for Home Cooks” (Clarkson Potter, $35), out Oct 23. (She will also make an appearance Oct. 30 at the Chicago Theatre.) While her last book, “Cooking for Jeffrey,” was a hit for its personal recipes and charming anecdotes about cooking for her husband, Garten has kicked things up a level, this time encouraging readers to try more ambitious recipes that are still signature Ina: warm, comforting, homey.

“When I first started writing cookbooks, I thought I had written all the recipes that I knew,” Garten said when asked how she refills her well of creativity. “I’ve gotten better at it — these days, I can travel and see something, taste something new and find that I can make a list of 50 or 60 recipes to try and work on. Sometimes, I’ll even be on Instagram when I see something interesting — I’m always curious about what people are cooking — and work on that recipe until I absolutely nail it.”

In “Cook Like a Pro,” Garten’s meticulous nature comes out in even the simplest recipes, such as a classic daiquiri cocktail.

“I’ve made that recipe 25 times,” she said. “I wanted to revisit the classic drink but couldn’t figure out what was missing. With any recipe, I’m looking for a flavor that calls out — it’s a big science experiment, and sometimes you end up with a bunch of daiquiris.”

Or you end up with crispy and creamy mustard chicken served with frilly frissee salad, classic dishes like 1900s-era lobster Louis, and rustic smoky eggplant dip inspired by London-based chef and cookbook author Yotam Ottolenghi. Though the title promises home cooks a chance to upgrade to “pro” status, Garten says she’s only continuing her past work.

“I don’t want people to feel too challenged,” she said. “I want them to feel informed. In the kitchen, the more you know about something, the more secure you feel about cooking or whatever you’re doing, the more fun it is. Once you know how to do the small things — cutting an onion properly, poaching an egg — then you’re not as anxious about it.”

Garten’s goal of passing on skills comes across in conversational asides, as in recipes like a preparation of trendy shishito peppers: “I’ve recently discovered shishito peppers, which look as though they should be hot, but in fact almost all of them are sweet. (Of course, I always get the hot one!)” In this one sentence, Garten invites discovery — even a pro like herself “discovers” new ingredients to play with — as well as adding a personal connection to the item.

Garten also offers more specific tips for dressing up meals, from plating to drinks service. “It’s as easy as serving the food in a sumptuous white platter,” Garten said. “You don’t need to be precious. White dinnerware always allows the food to shine. I also recommend serving in shallow white bowls, which show off different elements of the dish, like texture.”

For Garten, hosting is not merely a chance to show off one’s kitchen prowess, but something simpler, primal.

“I think that particularly now, when everyone is so stressed, cooking is an easy way to feel good,” said Garten. “We, as humans, have a need to cook for our friends and family, to nurture them. In that way, cooking can be an invitation for everyone in your life to show up and connect. I think that cooking is as important as ever.”

Ina Garten will be at the Chicago Theatre on Oct. 30. “Cook Like a Pro” will be on shelves Oct. 23.

