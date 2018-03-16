Illinois' bicentennial beer finally arrives, but is it good?

Illinois’ 200th birthday celebration began in December. Someone finally brought beer to the party.

1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale landed on store shelves in recent days, more than three months after being announced as the state’s bicentennial beer. Its arrival is the culmination of a circuitous route that began last summer with tiny Hand of Fate Brewing, of downstate Petersburg, winning a contest at the state fair to make the celebratory beer.

Hand of Fate founder and brewer Mike Allison came up with what he describes as an “Illinois farmhouse ale” — a beer made with hops grown at Hallowed Hops Farm in Lewistown, saison yeast cultured at Omega Yeast Labs in Chicago and grains typically grown in Illinois: corn, wheat, oats and barley.

While Hand of Fate was able to produce the beer for its taproom as early as November, the brewery was too small to make 1818 for statewide distribution in cans. That job was farmed out to Destihl Brewing in Normal.

And, finally, the beer has arrived in Chicago.

Is it worthy of a 200th birthday celebration?

We grabbed a six-pack off the stack at a local beer store in the last week, and we are pleased to report that it is.

1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale pulls off the always-impressive trick of being able to appeal to beer drinking veterans and those less likely to find themselves at Hopleaf or Map Room.

1818 is bright and dry up front, followed by a rush of rustic, ripe fruitiness — notes of pear, melon, apple and peach abound. The saison yeast adds a funky depth that keeps the beer interesting, but 1818 remains accessible enough for the Blue Moon and white wine crowds.

The beer could perhaps stand to dry out a bit more — a touch crisper and leaner would make it even more drinkable — but it’s a modest quibble. 1818 is well-crafted and recommended, especially beside pork, fish or cheese and a fresh baguette.

The downside? The dated can design. The purple and gold color scheme is a cluttered mishmash of odd fonts and images, including Illinois (in the bicentennial logo) atop … Illinois. Beer art has turned cutting-edge. This looks like a clip art job out of 1994.

But what’s in the can matters most, and 1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale succeeds as a novel and tasty approach to the bicentennial. It’s also a testament to the triumph of craft brewing. A generation ago, a beer honoring this kind of anniversary would likely have been a boilerplate bland macro lager. In 2018, it’s fresh, interesting and locally made.

1818 Prairie State Farmhouse Ale will be on shelves though the bicentennial, which will be rung in Dec. 3.

