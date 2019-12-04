Iconic Bob & Edith’s Diner Building on 50-Year Legacy to Franchise Nationwide

The beloved 24/7 Washington, D.C., diner and celebrity hotspot is partnering with Fransmart to expand to new markets

Arlington, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Bob & Edith’s Diner, an iconic Washington, D.C., eatery beloved by celebrities and locals alike, today announced it is now franchising with the help of Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company. Bob & Edith’s Diner is working with Fransmart to find experienced franchisees who will drive the concept’s next phase of growth, and introduce its beloved comfort food to new markets across North America – starting with Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.

“With its stellar reputation and iconic status, this concept is going to go fast,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “There is very little competition – and therefore huge potential – in the diner space, and Bob & Edith’s format is perfectly positioned for rapid growth.”

Famously open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Bob & Edith’s Diner has been a D.C.-area favorite since 1969, when Robert and Edith Bolton opened the doors of their first location. Originally a 10-stool counter, the diner expanded over the years in response to overwhelming consumer demand and now operates four locations throughout Arlington, Crystal City, Alexandria, and Springfield, Virginia. A fifth location is opening in Arlington in 2020. The family-run business is now owned by their son, Greg Bolton, and managed by their grandchildren, Tammy and Chris Bolton.

“We want to make sure that each customer feels welcomed – that’s why we have so many regulars who have been coming here since 1970. And who doesn’t want breakfast all day?” said Bob & Edith’s Diner Owner Gregory Bolton. “Building on a strong, 50-year reputation, we believe Bob & Edith’s can be successful anywhere in the world. We are confident that Fransmart will be a strategic partner in helping us find highly motivated franchisees who share our passion for good food, and will help us expand into new markets.”

No stranger to high-profile guests walking through its doors, Bob & Edith’s Diner is also a favorite among celebrities, athletes, politicians and secret service officials. The concept has already grabbed the interest of brokerages, including Retail Strategist Lee Engle at CBRE.

“This is the perfect tenant right now – it’s small, does high volume, and they love conversions, which keeps their opening costs down,” Engle said. “On top of that, this is a brand that should get tenant improvement allowances from landlords. It is an iconic brand that just hit four locations and is the same size as Five Guys Burgers & Fries when they started to expand.”

To learn more about Bob & Edith’s Diner franchising opportunities, please visit fransmart.com/Bob&EdithsInquiry.

About Bob & Edith’s Diner

Bob & Edith’s Diner is an iconic Washington, D.C., area restaurant concept that operates 24 hours 7 days a week. Serving up cooked-to-order favorites around the clock, the family-run business has provided exceptional service and hospitality to each of its customers since opening in 1969. The concept currently operates four corporate locations in Arlington, Crystal City, Alexandria, and Springfield, Virginia. Bob & Edith’s Diner currently offers area developer and franchise opportunities to qualifying entrepreneurs. For more information, please visit BobandEdithsDiner.com and Facebook at facebook.com/BobandEdithsDiner.

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com, Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart, Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial, LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial.

