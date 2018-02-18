  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine

I’m patiently awaiting this pizza box from the folks at McMurdo...

From blog.scottspizzatours.com
I’m patiently awaiting this pizza box from the folks at McMurdo...

I’m patiently awaiting this pizza box from the folks at McMurdo Station, Antarctica. It will clearly become the crown jewel of my collection. 

Continue reading at Scott's Pizza Tours