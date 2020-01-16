Hard Rock Cafe Throws The Ultimate Football Party For The Big Game

Participating Cafe Locations to Offer Game Day Menus and Other Great Deals to Guests Who Reserve a Table in Advance of the Big Game

Hollywood, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Don’t miss kick off at Hard Rock Cafe ® on Sunday, Feb. 2, as the renowned international dining and entertainment brand debuts game day menus and other great deals for the Big Game. Groups that book ahead at participating Hard Rock Cafe locations will have access to two special Big Game menus, The Big Game Super Spread and The Big Game Super Selection. These pre-fixe menus must be ordered in advance, and are packed with a variety of fan-favorite food and drink options that offer great value for guests looking to indulge while watching every memorable play, exciting commercial and hit halftime performance on the brand’s home turf at Hard Rock Stadium® in Miami, Fla. during the Big Game

The Big Game Super Spread serves approximately six to 10 people and includes game day favorites such as wings, sliders, nachos, ribs and more for one great price. The Big Game Super Selection serves approximately two to four people and provides a choice of two, three or four items for a set price. In addition, Hard Rock® will offer bottled beer specials as the perfect complement to these game day favorites. Those looking for more information on Hard Rock’s Big Game menus can visit their local Cafe’s website at www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx .

“Guests who are unable to attend the Big Game in-person will find that Hard Rock Cafe is the perfect spot to experience an electric environment that blends great food, music and entertainment under one roof,” said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. “Guests who experience the Big Game with us also have the chance to view iconic memorabilia displayed throughout our Cafes, some of which may even include items from previous halftime performers such as Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Bruce Springsteen and more!”

Those who do not reserve a table in advance can still enjoy the Big Game party at participating Cafe locations on Feb. 2 and order from the Game Day Tailgate Menu, which includes items from the pre-sold menus at a great value along with beer and drink specials. Additionally, Hard Rock’s full menu will be available on game day for guests looking to dine on the legendary fare available at Cafe locations year-round.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx . To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com . For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com .

About Hard Rock®