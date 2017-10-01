Happy National Pizza Month

October 1984 marked the first issue of Pizza Today Magazine, a publication dedicated to serving the American pizza industry. Then-owner Gerry Durnell proclaimed October NATIONAL PIZZA MONTH and the designation stuck. This is one of the many informal celebratory months, unlike the nationally recognized days and months scattered throughout the year. But that doesn’t mean it’s not at least as special.

My favorite National Pizza Month celebration is definitely that of Sean Talyor, in which he eats at a different pizzeria with a different person every day during the month. He keeps track on his blog and always ends up finding new places and friendly faces. It’s extremely entertaining.

Have a great National Pizza Month and thank your local pizza maker for being a purveyor of joy!