Guide to Chicago's Northwest Side Italian food, with owners' stories and must-have orders

Little Italy in Chicago will always be found along the surviving colorful red, white and green storefronts on Taylor Street on the Near Southwest Side of Chicago. While the neighborhood is now often known as University Village, the Italian-born immigrants who once lived there should not be forgotten. Nor should the other Little Italys around the city: Grand Avenue, Heart of Italy and Little Sicily. There were once more than 20 Italian neighborhoods around the city, say city historians.

But after World War II, Italian immigrant families began moving to Northwest Side neighborhoods and suburbs, and opening markets and restaurants there. In the 1970s and '80s, the pace picked up because of University of Illinois at Chicago construction that encroached on Little Italy.

Though Northwest Side businesses began closing in the 1990s, with a new generation moving out to Addison and Bloomingdale, the area remains home to the biggest Italian-American population in and close to the city. The Italian mother tongue predominates in language and palate, but it is adapting.

For our "Craving: Italian" series, we are profiling the top dozen of the most important restaurant and market destinations in that area - determined by recent conversations within the community - and sharing stories of the families behind them, plus recommendations for what to eat.

Ristorante Agostino Gustofino

Wife and husband chefs Anna Longobardi Fiasche and Agostino Fiasche opened Agostino in 1985 about a mile up Harlem Avenue before buying and moving to their current building in the Montclare neighborhood.

They had immigrated to the U.S. in the 1970s, she from Naples, and he from the village of Coccorino in Calabria, the region at the tip of the boot in southern Italy.

While the restaurant is casual, luxury cars park in the private lot next door or out front, steps from the low-walled patio. Inside, you can sit in the dimly lit main dining room to the left, full bar on the right or back dining room, when it's busy.

Agostino's specialties are pasta and seafood, including linguine calamari ($21), with tender ringlets and tentacles. But Agostino and the couple's son, Tony, also make salumi for the house antipasto platter, most notably the spreadable spicy 'nduja, a Calabrian specialty; their 'nduja is also sold at Eataly and elsewhere, plus soon at the Fiasches' new West Town deli, Tempesta Market.

2817 N. Harlem Ave., 773-745-6464, www.agostinositalian.com

Angelo Caputo's Fresh Markets

Husband and wife founders Angelo and Romana Caputo opened their first small corner grocery store, Caputo's New Farm Produce and Italian Specialties, in 1958 at Harlem and Wrightwood avenues in Elmwood Park. They had emigrated from the town of Mola di Bari in southern Italy just the year before.

They would open three more stores in the area, before moving the flagship in 2010 to its big, custom-built current location down the street at Grand Avenue. Now the supermarket, with more of an international focus, sports a few tables at an espresso and gelato bar, plus a hot food bar with tortas; there's also a sushi bar back by the expansive deli.

The family business still maintains traditional specialty produce for longtime Italian customers, including wine grapes from California in the fall harvest season. Sold by wooden crates, they're kept in the back walk-in cooler, but winemaking supplies are out front, as well as fat, juicy, seeded green Vittoria table grapes ($1.49 per pound), imported from Italy.

2400 N. Harlem Ave., Elmwood Park; 708-453-0155; www.caputomarkets.com/t/StoresElmwoodPark

Da Luciano

Father and son chefs Luciano and Ignazio Libreri opened Da Luciano in River Grove in 2003, but they credit family matriarch and co-owner Rosalia with the idea, including the gluten-free menu made in a separate kitchen.

Four of Rosalia's seven children and one of her grandchildren have been diagnosed with celiac disease. The serious autoimmune disorder has high public awareness and support in Italy, where gluten is everywhere in traditional staple foods.

Luciano emigrated from the town of Caccamo, Sicily, in 1969. Before opening Da Luciano, he co-owned La Gondola restaurant in Lakeview.

Da Luciano, a cozy double storefront, has a busy pizza counter in front and a big main dining room next door. The specialties are pizza and pasta, available gluten-free, but regulars insist the Sicilian fish special ($21) is the must-order dish. The trout is lightly breaded then grilled, Sicilian-style, until crisp and smoky, and served with garlic and oil lemon sauce; it's also available gluten-free, upon request. Rosalia also revealed that the favorite stuffed artichoke is always made gluten-free.

8343 Grand Ave., River Grove; 708-453-1000; www.dalucianos.com

Forno Rosso Pizzeria Napoletana

Pizzaiolo, chef and owner Nick Nitti opened Forno Rosso in Dunning only four years ago, but he grew up literally across the street, where his parents still live. Nitti stayed in the neighborhood even when he owned a New York-style slice pizzeria (now closed) in the Loop.

That was before his Neapolitan pizza epiphany that inspired him to open Forno Rosso. The pizzeria's namesake wood-burning red oven was just one requirement for its Verace Pizza Napoletana certification (true Neapolitan pizza), also awarded to his West Loop location, opened in 2016.

On the Northwest Side, the original Forno Rosso is tucked back in a small strip-mall corner, an outside wooden deck extending seating, weather permitting. The main dining room, with a full bar, opens to more tables next door.

The specialty is absolutely the pizza, and Nitti recommends starting with a classic margherita ($12.95). A puffed, char-spotted, chewy edge surrounds a supple, thin crust topped minimally with San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte mozzarella, pecorino Romano and fresh basil. All pizzas are available gluten-free, but dough is limited daily, so reserve ahead.

3719 N. Harlem Ave., 773-716-3000, www.fornorossopizzeria.com

Johnnie's Beef

Angelina DeLaurentis emigrated from Naples in the early 1920s, and her recipes were used by her family to open Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park in 1961. The cash-only stand has a long window counter but no seats inside. There are, however, plenty of year-round outside picnic tables, some protected under the roof overhang, plus there's a big open parking lot.

The specialty is the Italian beef, though some recommend the beef and charred Italian sausage combo. On Fridays, you can also get the pepper and egg, originally created for meat-abstaining Catholics. Somewhere along the line, someone must have said, what the heck, and added a sausage to the fluffy eggs too. Order your pepper and egg with sausage combo ($3.95) "juicy hot," that is with the Gonnella roll dipped in the Italian beef roasting-pan juices, plus giardiniera (39 cents), with napkins ready.

7500 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park; 708-452-6000; www.facebook.com/Johnnies-Beef-169537026394157

Liborio Baking

Liborio Mugnolo opened his namesake bakery in River Grove in 1959, after emigrating from the town of Acerra near Naples in southern Italy, where he also owned a bakery with his mother, Mary Carmen. Now his brother Andrea Letizia owns Liborio Baking with wife Rita, and they run it with their son Dominic. The small retail storefront has just a few items, but a big selection of sweet pastries, with an open parking lot and no seating; it's cash only. The bread and focaccia can be found at Caputo's and other markets, but their in-house only specialties are what they call "beef buns," the rolls for Italian beef or sausage, and pizza bread ($5 half sheet). Kept and served at room temperature, the latter is topped simply with tomato sauce and mozzarella.

8212 Grand Ave., River Grove; 708-452-7222; www.liboriobaking.com

Massa Cafe Italiano

Wife and husband Giovanna and Angelo Lollino opened Massa in 2000 in Elmwood Park. While Angelo was born and raised in the neighborhood, he's not far removed from Italy, being second-generation, and grew up in the family coffee and gelato business.

This year, he entered the Gelato World Tour Grand Finale in Rimini, Italy, with a team that included his son Giuseppe Lollino and Ali Caine Hung. Their creation was Cocco Sogno: coconut gelato with white chocolate, vanilla bean and caramelized almond crunch.

Massa serves pizza and other Italian savories, but the specialty is indeed gelato ($3.99 per scoop), and last year's finalist, the Chicago Pot Hole, may be the favorite flavor. A play on Rocky Road, it's chocolate gelato with caramelized pecans, chocolate chips, marshmallows and a dark chocolate drizzle. You'll find both Cocco Sogno and Chicago Pot Hole at the cafe, and soon at Mariano's, at the Vero coffee and gelato stands that the Lollinos also own.

7434 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park; 708-583-1111; www.massacafe.com

Nottoli & Son

The original George Nottoli started doing business in 1947 as a produce peddler on the West Side. He had emigrated from the city of Lucca in the Tuscany region in 1929, with his then 6-year old-son, Anthony.

Father and son opened their first store in 1950 at Chicago and Hamlin avenues. Anthony sold the business in the late '60s to another owner who kept the Nottoli name, hence some confusion. The original Nottoli & Son moved to the Belmont Heights neighborhood in 1971.

The tiny, two-aisle market and deli has a long row of stool seating down the center, and outdoor tables, weather permitting.

The specialty has long been the wide variety of house-made sausages. But third-generation owner George Nottoli II created the Two Fingers sandwich ($8.95) just a couple of years ago. It's worthy enough to bear his name, his former pro-wrestling name that is: Vito "Two Fingers" Fontaine. The simple menu listing of "braciole on ciabatta" doesn't even begin to reveal its layers of flavor. Nottoli slices top round beef thin, then rolls it with cheese, garlic, breadcrumbs and parsley. He skewers the bundle then sautes it brown, before braising it for hours in "spaghetti gravy" (what he calls his red sauce) until tender. The sandwich is made with toasted ciabatta bread, house-made garlic spread (garlic, butter, Parmesan, Romano and parsley), plus melting mozzarella.

7652 W. Belmont Ave., 773-589-1010, www.nottoli.com

Palermo Bakery

Husband and wife owners and bakers Joe and Paula Greco opened Palermo in 2001 with her brother, Loreto, across the street from Dunning, so technically in Norridge. Joe's grandfather owned a bakery, in the historic province of Palermo on the northern coast of Sicily, in the town of Altavilla Milicia. Joe and Paula came from the same town, but met in Chicago.

The bakery looks huge outside. Once inside, head left, and you will find pastry-filled cases, but no seating. The right side of the building houses the wholesale kitchen, which makes pastries for supermarkets, including Mariano's. The specialty is the cannoli, and the favorite is a classic fruit ($2.50): crispy little tubes of fried pastry filled with barely sweetened ricotta cream, finished simply with candied orange zest on one end and a maraschino cherry on the other.

7312 W. Irving Park Road, Norridge; 708-695-5998; www.palermobakerychicago.com

Pasta Fresh

Tony Bartucci opened Pasta Fresh in Dunning in 1989 with pasta-makers in back, their machines visible through a windowed wall from the tiny deli storefront.

Bartucci had emigrated from the city of Cosenza, in the region of Calabria in southern Italy in 1960. His brother, Gino, opened Gino's Italian Imports in the mid-1970s, the second major market to move to the Northwest Side after Riviera (see below) but the biggest, according to Bartucci, who described it as the Mariano's of its time.

In 1980 they built a two-story arched-facade, strip-mall building, dubbing it Piazza Italia, that would house Gino's and later Pasta Fresh. The shop makes pasta for regular customers, including restaurants across Chicagoland, plus BarTucci next door, owned by nephew Gino Bartucci Jr. Gino Sr.'s market has closed, but a couple of years ago, Tony took over the space, kept a few shelves and refrigerator cases stocked and most importantly added tables and an espresso machine to serve lunch. The specialty is, of course, pasta, and the favorite is rigatoni in house-made vodka sauce ($9.99) served with a simple green salad dressed liberally with olive oil, plus small wedges of house-baked focaccia.

3418 Harlem Ave., 773-745-5888, www.pastafreshco.com

Rex Italian Foods

Brothers Leo and Anthony Cinquino opened Rex on the West Side of Chicago in the late 1960s, naming their store after the SS Rex, the Italian ocean liner launched in 1931, notable for its record-speed trans-Atlantic crossings between Italy and the U.S.

The Cinquinos later moved the business to the Norwood Park neighborhood at Harlem and Foster avenues, where it became known for house-made sausage and giardiniera until it closed. In 1993, Josephine Pinello and son Anthony Pinello revived Rex at its current location in Norridge, with a business partner who was the manager at the old store bringing original recipes with him.

Set in a mini strip mall with tables inside, a hot and cold deli, a few market shelves, plus refrigerator cases with prepared foods, Rex Italian Foods' specialty is now schiacciata, which literally means "squashed." The favorite is the schiacciata siciliana ($6.99), made with pizza dough stuffed with Italian ham, pepperoni, sweet peppers and mozzarella. The whole thing is indeed squashed, then baked until it's golden on the outside and the cheese is melted within.

4431 Harlem Ave., Norridge; 708-457-0177; www.rexitalianfoods.com

Riviera Italian Imported Foods

Carmelo Pugliese worked at Riviera in Dunning before he bought the store with his wife, Caterina. Partners Antonio Valli and Matteo Evola had started the business in 1958 on the West Side on Chicago Avenue. Theirs were the first market to migrate to the Northwest Side in the 1970s.

Carmelo started working there in 1979 when he emigrated from the Calabria region of southern Italy, buying the business in 1991. With one small table outside and another inside, the double storefront market also carries Italian soccer jerseys and magazines in front.

Aisles are filled with imported dried pasta and canned tomatoes, plus stocked freezer cases and a full deli in back with house-made sausage and giardiniera. The specialty is sandwiches, with the classic Italian by far the best-seller, said Caterina.

But they're best known for a sandwich invented by and named after a late regular customer: the Will Special ($5.50). It's on the menu now as the Diavolo, because it's hot like the devil, said daughter Lina Pugliese, who helps run the store. A 9-inch length of D'Amato's French bread is filled with spicy soppressata, hot capocollo, prosciutto, salami, fresh house-made bocconcini mozzarella and the house giardiniera.

3220 N. Harlem Ave., 773-637-4252, www.facebook.com/RivieraFoodsChicago

