Grumpy’s Restaurant Opening First Franchise Location in Middleburg This Fall

Beloved Jacksonville diner signs first franchise agreement for second local restaurant

Jacksonville, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) With business booming after safely reopening its flagship location in Orange Park, Grumpy’s Restaurant is announcing that its second location will be officially opening on October 5th at Branan Field Walk, 1805 Blanding Boulevard, Suite 107, Middleburg, FL 32068.

This will be the restaurant’s first franchise location, operated by local owner Dell Hoard. Hoard, a lifelong Middleburg resident, is excited for the opportunity to pursue his dream of becoming a business owner while investing in his hometown of Middleburg. Grumpy’s was the only franchise he considered joining because of its family-based values and community engagement.

“The original Grumpy’s has created an amazing community in Orange Park, and we are really excited to build that same close-knit atmosphere in Middleburg.” said Hoard. “Whenever a guest walks through our doors, we will make sure they feel like a part of the Grumpy’s family. It’s a brand that has a lot of recognition in the area and we are excited to push its presence even further.”

The award-winning diner prides itself on high quality comfort food, sweet southern hospitality all at a working-class price. Grumpy’s serves breakfast, lunch and brunch along with an array of daily and weekly chalk board specials which include a variety of sandwiches, homemade soups, salads, signature coffee, fresh squeezed juices, homemade hot chocolate and desserts. The diner classics and innovative twists have brought in numerous awards and allocates, including Jacksonville’s “Best Overall Restaurant” by the Florida Times-Union.

To celebrate the new restaurant, Grumpy’s is hosting two grand opening charity events in partnership with the First Coast YMCA. The event is tentatively scheduled for October 2nd and 3rd and plans to raise over $4,000. Tickets will be $10 and will go on sale in September.

Hoard has committed to opening the Middleburg location this fall, with plans to open additional locations in NE Florida in the future. The new location had originally been set to be corporately owned, but President and CEO Daniel DeLeon felt that Hoard would be the perfect first franchisee for the restaurant.

“Since we are such a personal and hands-on brand, letting a franchisee open a Grumpy’s is not something we take lightly,” said DeLeon. “We see an exciting future with Dell because of his passion to create something meaningful and take our mission to new communities.”

Throughout the pandemic, Grumpy’s has made headlines in the Jacksonville community because of DeLeon’s efforts to give back. To keep his staff employed as dining rooms were shut down, DeLeon forfeited his own salary, donated produce to residents who couldn’t afford groceries, and launched a community action campaign to deliver meals to first responders. As Grumpy’s expands to new communities in NE Florida, DeLeon is making an effort to partner with franchisees who embody Grumpy’s family-focused values.

Including a franchise fee of $40,00, the initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $331,200 and $805,000. Each Grumpy’s Restaurant location will occupy approximately 2,700 square feet of real estate and will have approximately 106 seats.

For more information about the Grumpy’s Restaurant franchise opportunity, visit www.GrumpysFranchise.com .

About Grumpy’s Restaurant

Founded in 1999 and franchising since 2019, Grumpy’s Restaurant is a traditional Americana, full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and brunch. Grumpy’s offers fresh, made-to-order and always-made-from-scratch menu items at an affordable, family-friendly price. Today there is one location open and operating in Jacksonville, Florida. For more information, visit www.GrumpysRestaurantCo.com .