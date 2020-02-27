Golden Corral Unveils Newly Remodeled Richmond Restaurant

America’s #1 buffet and grill is set to open with new prototype design package on Feb. 27

Richmond, IN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Richmond’s Golden Corral recently underwent a comprehensive remodel and is set to reopen with an all-new look and feel on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Located at 3625 East Main St. , the restaurant now features Golden Corral’s new prototype design package – the GATEWAY MODEL. Highlights of the remodel project include an updated exterior coupled with a major interior redesign featuring a stacked stone fireplace, contemporary décor, more comfortable and varied seating options, new carpeting, new lighting and a new buffet layout. Also, instead of paying upon arrival, guests will now experience a full service model. The new service model will include different buffet and pricing options, including a soup and salad bar only option, a one trip buffet option, and the standard unlimited trips to the buffet.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce this enhanced buffet dining experience to our guests in Richmond,” said Franchisee Amy Komorowski. “The renovation emphasizes our commitment to offering our guests the best experience possible. I have no doubt that the community is going to love the remodel, in addition to Golden Corral’s endless choices and unmatched variety of home-style foods.”

Golden Corral in Richmond will resume normal business hours and will be open Monday through Thursday from 10:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Golden Corral’s legendary, endless buffet features an abundant variety of quality, made-from-scratch food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Guests can choose from over 150 items including USDA grilled to order steaks, pork, seafood and shrimp alongside traditional favorites like pot roast, fried chicken, meatloaf, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, fresh salads and more. At Golden Corral, there’s something for everyone, and guests can come together to eat as they please.

About Golden Corral

Founded in 1973 and based in Raleigh, N.C., Golden Corral is the nation’s largest grill-buffet restaurant chain with 484 restaurants operating in 40 states. Golden Corral strives to make pleasurable dining affordable for families across America. While this commitment begins each day by preparing delicious food, Golden Corral also believes in providing outstanding hospitality and giving back. Service to others is a hallmark of the Golden Corral brand. Golden Corral restaurants nationwide have long been strong supporters of the U.S. Military and DAV (Disabled American Veterans). Golden Corral is also the founding sponsor of Camp Corral , a free “week of a lifetime” summer camp for children of wounded, disabled or fallen military families. For more information, visit goldencorral.com and follow Golden Corral on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .